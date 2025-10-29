Sunderland are flying high in the Premier League this season

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has shut down cheeky claims that Sunderland could be in a title race this season, but has expressed his belief that the Black Cats will secure a top-half finish.

A stunning late win over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon lifted Regis Le Bris’ men up to second in the Premier League table for a time over the weekend, and while results elsewhere would ultimately ensure that they had slipped to fourth by Sunday evening, the top flight new boys are still only five points adrift of leaders Arsenal after nine matches.

Interestingly, Sunderland are also one point better off than Leicester City were during their historic title triumph back in 2016, leading to some tongue-in-cheek suggestions in recent days that they could pull off a similarly improbable heist over the coming months.

But while Sherwood doesn’t think that will happen, he is convinced that the Black Cats will have more than enough to avoid the drop.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Sunderland survival hopes?

During an appearance on Sky Sports News, Sherwood was asked by one viewer if he thought Sunderland are in a title race this term, to which he responded: “I think they finish mid-table. At the beginning of the season - and I won't be alone with this - I thought they would get relegated. I think their recruitment has been absolutely outstanding. Granit Xhaka has been deciding in the summer for me.

“So, you can look forward, Sunderland fans, to another season in the Premier League next year. And I'm sure at the beginning of the season you would have took that with both hands. But I would think they would finish around 10th.”

Sherwood’s comments echo sentiments expressed by fellow Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison, who also believes that Sunderland will stay up. During a recent interview, he said: “They're safe already - 100%. I think Sunderland stay in the Premier League this season without a shadow of a doubt. I think Sunderland have been fantastic. The manager has been outstanding. That wasn't a smash and grab against Chelsea - they were always in the game, they were competitive, they defend ever so well.

“I think the recruitment has been outstanding. In particular, I think [Granit] Xhaka's been ridiculous. What a signing. When I first saw he was going to Sunderland, I was like, ‘Is he going to be the same player?’, and when he's gone there, I think he's even been better.

“[Wilson] Isidor is scoring goals, and you always say, ‘Can you make that jump? Can you make the jump from the Championship to the Premier League?’. Isidor has done that... What a performance from Sunderland. But yeah, I don't worry about Sunderland. Sunderland will 100% stay in the Premier League. I predicted at the start of the season - and we'll get to see that on Soccer Saturday - I wasn't one that tipped Sunderland to go down, because I thought the money they spent when they lost a lot of players was [done] ever so well, and they've got a very good manager.”

