Ex-Sunderland defender Thomas Helmer has been speaking about the club’s swoop for Granit Xhaka.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Thomas Helmer has admitted that he was “surprised” by Granit Xhaka’s decision to join the Black Cats this summer.

The Premier League new boys enacted an ambitious recruitment drive ahead of their long-awaited return to the top flight, with Xhaka’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen arguably representing their most eye-catching piece of individual business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having finished 16th in last year’s Ballon d’Or vote, the 32-year-old walked away from the prospect of a Champions League campaign in Germany to embrace the challenge of a possible relegation battle on Wearside.

But despite his initial shock at the transfer, Helmer - who spent a brief stint at the Stadium of Light in late 1999 - has come to view the deal as a “win-win situation” for both Xhaka and Sunderland.

What has former Sunderland defender Thomas Helmer said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Wearside?

Speaking to Coin Poker, the former 68-cap German international said: “It did surprise me, yes. I think he looked at how many key players had left the squad at Leverkusen and realised they weren’t going to be as strong as they were when they won the Bundesliga in the season before last. Also, the manager, Xabi Alonso, is no longer there. I believe he was a very important factor for Granit. Then he knows the Premier League, of course. That's a huge advantage, and he will get to play in the position they promised him. All in all, I think it's a win-win situation for both him and Sunderland.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else has Thomas Helmer said about Sunderland survival prospects this season?

Helmer was also asked how important a solid defensive line will be to Sunderland’s hopes of staying in the Premier League this season, to which he responded: “You’re asking a defender here… Very important! Always. The defence has to be there, in place, settled and solid. That will always prove decisive, especially with the players they are coming up against in the Premier League.

“I watched Manchester City play at the tail end of last season where they had Omar Marmoush up front, who I had already seen play live for Frankfurt. He already looked even better than in the Bundesliga. The next day I saw Liverpool with [Mo] Salah, and now they’ve brought [Hugo] Ekitiké, Alexander Isak, [Florian] Wirtz and whatnot. That’s the kind of players the Sunderland defence has to deal with, so getting that right will be key.”

Sunderland brought in a number of defensive recruits over the course of the summer transfer window, including Reinildo Mandava, Arthur Masuaku, Nordi Mukiele, Lutsharel Geertruida, Omar Alderete, and goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris explains what Brian Brobbey will bring to his Sunderland side and answers 4-4-2 question