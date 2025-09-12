Sunderland face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has admitted that he has been “very impressed” with the manner in which Sunderland have started their long-awaited return to life in the Premier League.

The Black Cats are currently sixth in the table, having taken six points from their opening three matches, and have put in eye-catching displays against the likes of West Ham and Brentford already this term.

On Saturday afternoon, Regis Le Bris will take his side to Selhurst Park, where they will pit their wits against a home team who are unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions, stretching back to last season, and who have won both the FA Cup and Community Shield during that run.

What has Oliver Glasner said about Sunderland ahead of Crystal Palace contest?

But while many onlookers will likely earmark Palace as favourites in Saturday’s contest, Glasner himself has praised Sunderland for both their stellar start to the new campaign, and the transfer business they were able to conduct over the course of the summer window.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, when asked if he had been impressed by Sunderland in recent weeks, the Eagles boss said: “I was very impressed, I think all the promoted teams look very competitive this season.

“Sunderland had quite a busy transfer window, signing players not just for big money but also high quality players - a good mixture between young players on their upside and also very experienced players like [Granit] Xhaka, and also Nordi Mukiele, who played for PSG, and [Omar] Alderete.

“I know them from German Bundesliga, all three of them, and also this triangle in the back is very experienced. And then they have also great profile, quick players with quick feet - [Noah] Sadiki in midfield, I don't know if [Simon] Adingra or [Chemsdine] Talbi on the right, and the striker...

“I think they did a great job and are playing well, but every single Premier League game you have to perform on your top level to win it, and we hope that we can do this tomorrow.”

Glasner also provided an fitness update on his squad ahead of Saturday’s game, outlining a triple injury absence for his side. He said: “Fortunately, all the international players came back healthy and fit, so everybody of them is available.

“The injured players are progressing very well, so it looks like that Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr, and also Eddie Nketiah are available, at least against Liverpool [on September 27th], so in two weeks. [They are] Working hard and a great job that's done from our medical department.”

When asked if there was any chance of Wharton featuring against Sunderland, Glasner responded: “No, no, tomorrow none of them are available. Maybe for West Ham [on September 20th] they are available, but it's good to have them in a three-game week. As I mentioned, they've had one training together, now we have a three-game week, that means not really time for training, and then it's important that these players come back hopefully in the week before Liverpool.”

