Sunderland signed Ajax striker Brian Brobbey on deadline day following Marc Guiu’s return to Chelsea

Régis Le Bris says Brian Brobbey is a ‘pure striker’ who will bring a welcome point of difference to his Sunderland options this season.

The Black Cats moved quickly to sign Brobbey on deadline day from Ajax, after Chelsea requested the recall of Marc Guiu following Liam Delap’s hamstring injury in the last game before the international break. Le Bris has already demonstrated his faith in Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor this seasonm and has been rewarded with three goals from the pair across the opening three fixtures.

But after bringing in Guiu as a more traditional number nine, Brobbey looks set to play a similar role when called upon this season.

“Brian has a different profile, I think,” Le Bris said.

“I think he's a pure striker, with the ability to hold the ball, to run behind and I think he's a good finisher. With a different physical profile. Eli, Wilson and Brian are different. For a manager, for a squad, if we can manage different options according to what is needed about the game, it's better.”

Brobbey’s arrival also gives Le Bris the option to play with two strikers within games, though that is something he admits he is unlikely to do often from the start.

“I think it's still an option. We used it with Marc, not for long! But it shows it's still possible to use it [at Premier League level]. Especially with, I think, why not Brian and Wilson? It's still possible. But Eli has a different profile. He can hold a nine-and-a-half position. And when we used it in this position last year, I think it was really positive. Probably one or two starts like that and more often, it was later during the game. So probably it will be an option for us.”

Brobbey is set to be included in the squad when Sunderland face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, though he is likely to be named on the bench.

Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland signed Brian Brobbey

“Brian is a player that we have been tracking throughout the summer, and he’s a really interesting player for us to acquire, as he’s a different profile to the other forwards we have in the squad,” Speakman said.

“The timing of this opportunity was perfect, and he matched our ambition to find a forward capable of significantly enhancing the team. We are delighted to have him at Sunderland, and look forward to watching him take this next step with us in the Premier League.”