Who do the stats experts believe should be in Sunderland's strongest starting XI ahead of their return to the Premier League?

Sunderland have already kickstarted their preparations for life back in the Premier League as first part of a unique summer transfer window comes to a close.

The Black Cats Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered the first incoming deal of the summer as a permanent option in the loan deal for French star Enzo Le Fee was activated by that Wembley triumph. The former Lorient and Roma attacking midfielder has impressed during his time on Wearside and there was understandable delight amongst the Black Cats faithful when news of the permanent switch was confirmed last week.

There was one high-profile departure confirmed on Tuesday lunchtime when Jobe Bellingham put the final touches to a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The deal is expected to net the Black Cats an initial £32m, which would represent the biggest sale in the club’s history and further income could be received by add-ons and a sell-on clause inserted into the initial agreement.

Bellingham is not the only player to depart Sunderland this summer as loan signings Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have returned to their parent clubs and academy product Tommy Watson completed a £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion after the two clubs agreed a deal in March.

Sunderland are hoping to add to their squad over the coming weeks and months as they prepare to take on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League next season and have been linked with several players across Europe. However, which current Black Cats stars would make it into a starting XI based on stats at this point in time? We take a look at the facts and figures provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Sunderland’s strongest XI according to the stats experts

GK: Anthony Patterson (WhoScored average rating: 6.4) RB: Trai Hume (WhoScored average rating: 7.1) CB: Dan Ballard (WhoScored average rating: 6.8) CB: Luke O’Nien (WhoScored average rating: 6.8) LB: Dennis Cirkin (WhoScored average rating: 7.0) CM: Dan Neil (WhoScored average rating: 6.7) CM: Enzo Le Fee (WhoScored average rating: 7.0) CM: Chris Rigg (WhoScored average rating: 6.6) RW: Patrick Roberts (WhoScored average rating: 6.9) ST: Eliezer Mayenda (WhoScored average rating: 6.71)

Sunderland’s other WhoScored average ratings for the 2024/25 season

Jobe Bellingham* - 6.97 Chris Mepham* - 6.92 Wilson Isidor - 6.61 Aji Alese - 6.49 Tommy Watson* - 6.48 Alan Browne - 6.42 Leo Hjelde - 6.30 Milan Aleksic - 6.30 Joe Anderson - 6.22 Harrison Jones - 6.20 Salis Abdul Samed* - 6.11 Jenson Seelt - 6.08 Ian Poveda - 6.08

* Now left the club