Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson has officially joined Premier League rivals Brighton - but who could replace him at the Stadium of Light?

Has a Sunderland player ever brought down the curtain on his Black Cats career in such fine style?

With just minutes remaining in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, extra-time was looming with the two sides sharing two goals after a lively clash at Wembley. However, there was one last push from Regis Le Bris’ men as they brought an end to Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League in the most dramatic circumstances.

Young winger Tommy Watson, who was playing his final game for his boyhood club after agreeing to join Brighton and Hove Albion, collected the ball just inside the Blades half before strolling forward and expertly curling the ball beyond goalkeeper Michael Cooper and inside his near post. The celebrations in the aftermath of the goal and those that met the final whistle will live long in the memory for Black Cats supporters at Wembley and around the world as they looked forward to returning to the top flight.

Watson will start his Premier League career in the blue and white of Brighton rather than the red and white of Sunderland - but who could replace the academy product at the Stadium of Light this summer?

6 potential Tommy Watson replacements Sunderland could consider this summer

Ben Doak is heading back to Liverpool following the conclusion of his loan spell at Middlesbrough. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ben Doak - Liverpool

An ambitious target after the Scotland international impressed during his loan spell with Middlesbrough by scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances before a hamstring injury curtailed his involvement during the final three months of the season. Doak will return to Liverpool this summer and the newly crowned Premier League champions are believed to be considering their options and both permanent and loan offers could be considered.

Louie Barry - Aston Villa

The Villa youngster was linked a move to Wearside earlier this season before he joined former Championship rivals Hull City on loan during the final days of the January transfer window. After scoring 15 goals and three assists in 23 appearances for League One club Stockport County before a knee injury limited him to just four league appearances for the Tigers. Barry is highly-rated within the Villa Park hierarchy but would need to be tested at Premier League level - and Sunderland could offer that opportunity in a loan move.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

Although primarily used on the right-hand side of a front three, Dolan is able to play across the forward line and could be a shrewd addition as he enters the final weeks of his current deal at Ewood Park. The former England Under-20 winger is still only 23-years-old and has shown his ability with 13 goal contributions in 44 appearances for Rovers. A possible free transfer.

Grady Diangana - West Bromwich Albion

Another form Championship opponent that will be available on a free transfer this summer, Diangana can also provide versatility and flexibility to the Black Cats attacking ranks. The DR Congo international does possess Premier League experience from his time at West Ham United and could be a shrewd addition to the Sunderland squad.

Borja Sainz - Norwich City

Borja Sainz. | Getty Images

The Spanish winger had an unusual season after hitting serious form during the first half of the campaign - but falling short of making a similar impact after the turn of the year. Sainz had scored 15 goals and provided three assists in his first 26 league appearances of the campaign but only provided five goal contributions during the first half of 2025. That said, Sainz still possesses plenty of quality and a return of 24 goals in 74 Championship appearances during his time at Carrow Road is a more than credible return.

Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

Another possible loan option and another option that can feature in several different positions in the final third. Nelson had hoped to kickstart his career during a season-long loan at Fulham but suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to just 12 appearances for the Cottagers. It seems unlikely he will force his way into the Arsenal side on a regular basis when he returns to the Emirates Stadium this summer - so could be available on loan once again?