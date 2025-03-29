Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final stages of the season are almost here and Sunderland are still in with a shout of ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League.

Ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Millwall, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and although their bid for automatic promotion has been all but ended by some recent defeats, a play-off spot remains firmly within their grasp. Regis Le Bris’ side currently hold a 12-point advantage over Bristol City, who currently sit just outside of the top six and remain 10 points clear of a Coventry City side sat one place behind them in the table.

Barring something extremely unexpected occurring over the next four weeks, it seems certain Sunderland will end the season sat in fourth place in the table and that would mean a two-legged play-off semi-final against the side that finishes in fifth place.

It could be argued Sunderland have already surpassed the expectations of many supporters after the appointment of Le Bris last summer was met with intrigue and some cautious optimism. However, the former Lorient head coach has coaxed improvement out of several of the players he inherited when he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale and his squad has been strengthened with some shrewd additions such as experienced defender Chris Mepham and French duo Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fee. The latter of that trio will hope to return from injury to play a part in the final run-in and the play-offs - and there is no doubt the presence of the on-loan Roma star will make a big difference to Sunderland’s push for the Premier League.

Le Fee has made just eight appearances since joining Sunderland on loan during the January transfer window but he has already shown some significant flashes of his quality - and there should be no surprise he is already ranked highly in a list of average ratings across the Black Cats squad. With a crucial stage in the campaign set to kick off, we take a look at the facts and figures behind Sunderland’s performances so far this season with the help of the stats experts at WhoScored.

Sunderland’s strongest XI according to the stats experts

A talented Sunderland duo are attracting interest from an ambitious Premier League side. | Getty Images

GK: Anthony Patterson (average rating - 6.5) RB: Trai Hume (average rating - 7.3) LB: Dennis Cirkin (average rating - 7.0) CB: Chris Mepham (average rating - 6.8) CB: Luke O’Nien (average rating - 6.7) CM: Dan Neil (average rating - 6.8) CM: Jobe Bellingham (average rating - 7.0) CM: Chris Rigg (average rating - 6.6) RW: Patrick Roberts (average rating - 7.0) LW: Enzo Le Fee (average rating - 7.2) ST: Wilson Isidor (average rating - 6.8)

How does the rest of the Sunderland squad fare according to the stats experts?

Romaine Mundle - 7.03 Simon Moore - 6.75 Elizer Mayenda - 6.72 Tom Watson - 6.64 Dan Ballard - 6.58 Aji Alese - 6.49 Alan Browne - 6.48 Adil Aouchiche - 6.38 Milan Aleksic - 6.30 Leo Hjelde - 6.25 Aaron Connolly - 6.19 Jenson Seelt - 6.08 Ian Poveda - 6.08 Salis Abdul Samed - 6.04 Nazariy Rusyn - 6.03 Harrison Jones - 6.00 Nectarios Triantis - 6.00