Sunderland host Millwall in the Championship this Saturday afternoon

Millwall boss Alex Neil has suggested that “consistency” has been a key factor in his decision to omit former Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly from his starting XI in recent weeks.

The Irishman joined the Black Cats last summer, scoring one goal during his brief stint on Wearside before leaving the Stadium of Light on a free transfer during the January window in an effort to seek out more regular game time.

To that end, Connolly began his Millwall career at a relative canter, recording 65 minutes or more in five of the Lions’ first seven matches after his arrival. Opportunities have dried up somewhat of late, however, with the 25-year-old having failed to register a start in the Championship since mid-February’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Across the six fixtures since, Connolly has been used as a substitute on four occasions, but has been limited to cameo roles, and his goal tally for Millwall still sits at one, with the attacker last scoring in a 2-1 victory over QPR on February 1st. He has also predominantly been used in wide areas, rather than his preferred central role at the point of attack.

What has Alex Neil said about Aaron Connolly ahead of Sunderland clash?

And as both Connolly and Neil prepare for a reunion with Sunderland when Millwall travel to the Stadium of Light this weekend, the Scot has opened up on the forward’s reduced involvement in recent weeks.

As quoted by South London Press, he said: “There was one game where he [Connolly] pulled out with his back, that was the only game – from memory – that he had any sort of ailment.

“Obviously we had Femi [Azeez] coming back in that position [out wide], we had Luke Cundle playing in the 10 role and Ra’ees [Bangura Williams] playing in the 10 at times. We had Aidomo [Emakhu] coming off the left. So we had a lot of competition in there.

“Aaron came on in the last game and contributed well. Femi is out at the moment – it creates opportunities and gaps for people. I’m hopeful that Aaron will feature more in the remaining games.

“It’s like with any player – consistency is key. You have got to effect games, get assists and get goals. I’m sure Aaron will be saying if I can get on the pitch I can do that more. But the fact is I can’t keep 25 players happy every week, so I’ve got to ultimately pick what I think is going to give us the best chance of winning the game.

“Because we lack straight-line running off the right – in terms of pure pace – we tend to go with that off the left, hence the reason Femi and Aido fill that area. I think Aaron prefers to play off the left than he does the right. That is sort of where it has come into conflict a little bit. But he has been doing fine.”