Sunderland will head into Saturday’s home game against Millwall knowing the Stadium of Light faithful will be fully behind their attempts to boost their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

As it stands, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Championship table and although automatic promotion now appears to be out of reach, a play-off spot is well within their grasp as the final run-in rapidly approaches. Following Saturday’s home clash with the Lions, Sunderland have just three games left on Wearside as they prepare to welcome Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, with the latter of those fixtures coming on the final day of the campaign.