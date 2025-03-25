Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship next up - with Régis Le Bris’ side hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Haji Wright-inspired 3-0 loss away to Coventry City last time out.

The Black Cats are still fourth in the lead and look a sure bet to finish in the top-six spots despite their form dipping in recent weeks, though the automatic promotion spots now look to be slightly beyond them.

Sunderland face several injury issues and worries currently with the likes of Dan Ballard and Salis Abdul Samed ruled out of the clash, while there is still a big question mark over the fitness of Dennis Cirkin after the full-back was withdrawn against Coventry City.

However, Le Bris is more than likely to be boosted by a couple of injury returns to his squad and may well make a couple of changes to his team to face Millwall in the Championship.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill confirmed Black Cats full-back Trai Hume would not feature in Tuesday night’s friendly with Sweden and has now returned to the North East for further assessment on a hip injury. The former Linfield defender has become a key part of the Sunderland side over the last two seasons and his form on Wearside has led to him becoming an integral figure within the Northern Ireland squad.

After featuring heavily at several youth levels, Hume earned his 19th senior cap in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland - but the Sunderland defender has aggravated a hip problem and the Black Cats will not investigate the injury before deciding on his involvement in Saturday’s game and beyond.

Speaking on Monday, Northern Ireland manager O’Neill said: "He'd not really been training with Sunderland, just playing games and getting through games. He felt quite sore after the game on Friday and we thought rather than put him through that again it was better to send him back to the club and have that investigated. It's not something that we want, or Sunderland want, to drag on. They've got a lot to play for and we would not want him to come here and subsequently miss the games in June either."

Here, James Copley predicts Régis Le Bris’ starting XI and subs to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light if Trai Hume is indeed injured.

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland's number one goalkeeper is unlikely to be dropped by Régis Le Bris as this stage of the season. | James Copley Photo: James Copley Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Le Bris has confirmed that Hume will likely play through a hip injury against Millwall | James Copley Photo: James Copley Photo Sales

3 . RB: Luke O'Nien Sunderland's club captain is a shoo-in to start against Millwall under Régis Le Bris in the Championship. And if Hume is out, O'Nien could find himself at right-back. | James Copley Photo Sales