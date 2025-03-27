Sunderland host Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Former Sunderland head coach Alex Neil has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats’ promotion bid, and reflected on his time at the club, ahead of his trip to the Stadium of Light with Millwall this weekend.

The Scot was in charge on Wearside when Sunderland sealed a long-awaited return to the Championship in 2022 via the League One play-offs, but left the club shortly after to take over in the dugout at Stoke City. Now boss at Millwall, Neil is once again hoping to secure a play-off spot for his current squad, and will be aiming to take all three points when the Lions face the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon. But before that clash, he has offered his opinion on Sunderland’s current crop of talent.

What has Millwall boss Alex Neil said about Sunderland?

As quotes by the South London Press, Neil said: “They [Sunderland] have had a great season. They have added good experience in good areas of the pitch. The two centre-backs are experienced, whether it be Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien or Chris Mepham. “Wilson Isidor has made a big difference in terms of giving them that goalscorer who can hit double figures in a season. A lot of the younger players like Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Dennis Cirkin, and Trai Hume have all got another year under their belt at the level. That has really set them up to have a good year.

“Their style is a little bit different to what it has been. They have been very much possession-based and trying to dominate games over the last few years whereas I’d say they are much more counter-attack and transition than what they have been.

“You can’t argue with the points they have got on the board. They are in a bit of a difficult situation in that they are probably too far away from that top two and they are never going to drop out of the play-offs. They are a little bit in limbo until the play-offs come along. But they want to finish the season strongly and go in with a bit of momentum.”

What did Alex Neil say about his time at Sunderland?

When asked about his time at Sunderland, Neil continued: “I absolutely loved it. It was one of those ones where I knew it was a job I needed to go and get them up. They had been so close for four or five years. It was one where people said: ‘It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice – it’s a hard one and everyone has tried to do it’. But that, in itself, makes you determined to go and give it a bash, if you’re lucky enough to get the job.

“Fortunately when I met them what I wanted and what I had done in the past I felt it sort of aligned. I’d went in and taken Norwich up mid-season. I’d taken Hamilton up in my first season. At that stage I had done Preston, which was a bit different for four years and steadily built that.

“Before that I was really known for ‘try and get us up – see where we go’. It was nice to get back to that. It was a different kind of job because expectation is there. There was no grey area. If you’ve got us up you’ve succeeded and if you don’t you have failed. But I like working in that black and white scenario.”

Speaking about his contract situation at the Stadium of Light prior to his departure, Neil added: “From my perspective it was just very non-committal. I felt like I had just taken the team up and I felt as if I deserved a little more longevity than what I was offered at the time.”

