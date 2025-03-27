Nectar Triantis could be at the centre of an international tussle despite his Australia call-up.

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis could be at the centre of an international tussle following his non-involvement for Australia during the current international break, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been in sublime form for Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian this season, and as a result, was awarded a first-ever senior international call-up by Socceroos boss Tony Popovic this month. In an unexpected turn, however, Triantis was not included in either of Popovic’s matchday squads for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia or China, with Australia recording 5-1 and 2-0 victories respectively in his absence.

And according to an update from The Greek Herald, Popovic’s decision to omit Triantis from his plans has alerted officials from Greece’s national team, for whom the midfielder is also eligible to represent. A report from the publication states: “The non-selection of Nectarios Triantis in the last two matches of the Socceroos by Tony Popovic has opened the door for the 22-year-old [sic] Greek Australian player from Scottish Hibernian FC to be called up to the Greek Men’s National Team.

“The Greek Herald contacted a senior official of the Greek National Team who mentioned that in recent months, Triantis has been closely monitored by the scouts of the Greek National Team and his lack of involvement with the Socceroos is on their radar.”

What has Sunderland starlet Nectar Triantis said about representing Greece in the past?

In a recent interview, Triantis admitted that he felt a special connection with Greece due to his heritage, but suggested that his ambition is very much to represent Australia in the future.

He said: “It’s obviously a good feeling that there’s other countries that are wanting you. For me, both my parents are Greek and I grew up in a Greek household based in Sydney, so Greece does hold a strong and tight place in my heart. “But growing up in Australia I think it’s always been my dream to play for Australia. So in terms of countries, it’s sort of a mixed feeling because I could play for either so it’s still not completely decided. But yeah, my heart does have a close spot with Greece.”

What has Nectar Triantis said about his Sunderland future?

Speaking in a press conference while away on international duty, the starlet said: "My parent club is Sunderland but I've got a good soft place for Hibs because I've spent an extended time there on loan, now extending to 18 months overall. So I've had a good time with Hibs, and I just have to see in the summer what happens. That's another goal of mine - to be in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I think that's where all players aspire to be.

"So it'd be a great thing for me, personally to get promoted into the Premier League, and from there, I have to work as hard as I can to earn my spot in that team. It's probably one of the best compliments you can get (being called by fans the ‘Aussie Rodri’ So it's good to hear and I can definitely feel the love. That love from the fans really pushes me on and helps me. I just have to keep my head down and working hard till I get that opportunity. You can't let yourself down by having a weak mentality. So I just have to keep on pushing hard and waiting for my opportunity."

