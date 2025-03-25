The Sunderland loanee has spoken about his future while away on international duty with Australia

Nectar Traintis has opened up about his future next summer while on international duty with Australia.

The 21-year-old has spent the vast majority of the current campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian, and during his time at Easter Road, has not only been transformed into a central midfielder but one capable of controlling - and indeed, winning - matches.

At the time of writing, Triantis has scored three goals and assisted five more in the Scottish top flight this term, and has helped Hibs to an unbeaten run of 14 matches - stretching all the way back to mid-December - and the cusp of European qualification. His efforts have been enough to earn him a first-ever senior international call-up for Australia this month too.

Speaking at a pre-match presser down under, Triantis said: "My parent club is Sunderland but I've got a good soft place for Hibs because I've spent an extended time there on loan, now extending to 18 months overall. So I've had a good time with Hibs, and I just have to see in the summer what happens. That's another goal of mine - to be in the Premier League, the best league in the world. I think that's where all players aspire to be.

"So it'd be a great thing for me, personally to get promoted into the Premier League, and from there, I have to work as hard as I can to earn my spot in that team. It's probably one of the best compliments you can get (being called by fans the ‘Aussie Rodri’ So it's good to hear and I can definitely feel the love. That love from the fans really pushes me on and helps me. I just have to keep my head down and working hard till I get that opportunity. You can't let yourself down by having a weak mentality. So I just have to keep on pushing hard and waiting for my opportunity."

What does the future hold for Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis?

Speaking during the latest episode of The Roar podcast, The Echo’s Sunderland writer James Copley said: “I think he [Triantis] is definitely worth a look in pre-season, isn't he? Obviously, he's playing in the centre of midfield now - he was brought to Sunderland as a defender. He found opportunities hard to come by, didn't he? That's why he was sent out on loan to Hibs.

“He definitely warrants that chance because he's done everything you want with a loanee, hasn't he? If he doesn't warrant a chance in Sunderland in pre-season and in the beginning of next season, then I think you just have to let him go to Hibs permanently, don't you? Or go elsewhere. I think he was clearly a long-term signing, so I can't envisage a scenario in which Sunderland don't take another look at him because he's doing so well.

“Scotland's such a good breeding ground for players. In terms of a league that's going to get you Championship-ready, the Scottish Premier League is probably right up there. There's a lot of players go up to Scotland from English football and they can't cope with the speed of it, the passion, the way it goes end to end... It's a bit of a throwback league in a sense. I mean that in the best possible way. It's intense and it's fun to watch. I think the Championship has got a bit of that about it as well. If he can do it up there, then I think there's every chance that he can have a good career down here.

“He really wants to play, doesn't he? I think that's probably the reason why he's been to Hibs. He's certainly worth a look. There's definitely a raw player there and I think he's well worth his Australian call-up as well.”

