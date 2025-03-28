Sunderland and Millwall team news reveals 18 players ruled out injured ahead of Championship clash - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 28th Mar 2025, 06:59 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

The latest Sunderland and Millwall team news ahead of their clash at the Stadium of Light in the Championship

Sunderland return to action against Alex Neil’s Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light next week.

Black Cats head coach Régis Le Bris will be hoping the two-week international break has refreshed his squad after their last game against Coventry City, which ended in a 3-0 defeat away from home.

Here’s all the latest team news ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Millwall as we have it, with numerous players set to miss the game alongside several doubts...

The Dutchman has suffered an injury set-back after coming on as a substitute against Coventry.

1. Jenson Seelt - out

The Dutchman has suffered an injury set-back after coming on as a substitute against Coventry. | Sunderland's Jenson Seelt - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson

Alese suffered a broken leg during the FA Cup defeat against Stoke City back in January, and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season.

2. Aji Alese - out

Alese suffered a broken leg during the FA Cup defeat against Stoke City back in January, and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season. | PA Photo: George Tewkesbury, PA

Again, it is not particularly obvious as to when Danns will make his debut for Sunderland either. The Liverpool loanee was discovered to have a back problem during his medical on Wearside, and since then, he has returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation. At the present moment, there is no concrete date for his recovery. Le Bris was asked once again ahead of Millwall and explained that the Liverpool loanee remained absent.

3. Jayden Danns - out

Again, it is not particularly obvious as to when Danns will make his debut for Sunderland either. The Liverpool loanee was discovered to have a back problem during his medical on Wearside, and since then, he has returned to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation. At the present moment, there is no concrete date for his recovery. Le Bris was asked once again ahead of Millwall and explained that the Liverpool loanee remained absent. | PA Photo: Peter Byrne

The French midfielder has been sidelined since February’s defeat to Hull City. However, Le Bris has confirmed that the midfielder will not be available against Millwall.

4. Enzo Le Fee - out

The French midfielder has been sidelined since February’s defeat to Hull City. However, Le Bris has confirmed that the midfielder will not be available against Millwall. | Getty Images

