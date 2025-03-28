Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris was recently asked about the transfer speculation surrounding Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris was not aware of any formal bids from Tottenham for Chris Rigg over the international break.

Outlets in Spain recently claimed that the Premier League club had tabled a £38million bid for the 17-year-old, who scored on his England U21 debut against Portugal over the two-week break from domestic football to secure his side’s place in the European Championship finals.

However, when asked about the reported bid from Tottenham alongside other interest from Everton, West Ham and Manchester United, Le Bris stated that it had been business as usual for the player and staff at Sunderland, and strongly hinted there was nothing in the talk at this stage.

“Not at all,” Le Bris responded when asked if he had received any indication of formal interest in Rigg. “But it's positive for the club, it's positive for Riggy as well because it shows that he did well so far and he's really well connected with Sunderland so for me his main focus will be with us, no worries.”

Rigg’s midfield colleague, Jobe Bellingham, also continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation ahead of the summer window. The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Black Cats this season and has carried his positive work onto the international stage too, registering an assist during England U21s’ 4-2 victory over Portugal on Monday evening.

Manchester United are one of several clubs who have been linked with Bellingham repeatedly in recent times alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, where his brother Jude Bellingham enjoyed a successful stint before moving to Real Madrid.

On Jobe Bellingham also being linked with a move to the Premier League alongside Rigg, Le Bris added: “I think they are really mature, they are young but really mature because they didn't show so far any weaknesses about their involvement in the club project.”

Sunderland’s head coach continued on the pair: “I think for young players it's not obvious, it's not easy because if you lose just one second in your mind the consequences on the pitch will be huge and so far they were still connected so they are really impressive.”

Speaking during a recent Q&A session with the club’s in-house media team, England youth international Rigg reiterated his love and passion for Sunderland. Question: “Hi Chris, I have a question for you. What's the best part about playing for Sunderland?”

Answer: “I think some people don't realise how much it means to put on a Sunderland shirt and give it your all for the team. I think I can say that I do every time I go on the pitch. So yeah, it's very special for me to be playing, and I'm trying to take every opportunity that comes. Yeah, I think that probably sums it up, to be honest.”