Sunderland drew 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been named in the Championship’s Team of the Week following his influential display against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

The Black Cats dropped two points in a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light against the division’s bottom side after conceding a frustrating late goal, but had Hume to thank largely for the point that they did earn after the Northern Ireland international recorded a goal and an assist.

Regis Le Bris’ men fell behind to an Anthony Patterson own goal partway through the second half, but restored parity swiftly after a cross from Hume was swept home by leading scorer Wilson Isidor. The full-back was on hand again shortly afterwards to fire Sunderland in front, capitalising on Plymouth’s inability to clear a free-kick before smartly firing home his first goal of the campaign. In total, Hume now has four goal contributions for the season, having also registered three assists.

An excerpt from the EFL’s article on their Team of the Week reads: “While Sunderland were unable to make home advantage count in their eventual 2-2 draw with table footers Plymouth, Trai Hume shone in the stalemate. Hume scored his first league goal of the season in the draw and provided his third assist of the campaign from respective returns of one shot and five key passes.”

Speaking after the final whistle on Saturday, Black Cats head coach Le Bris said: “In the end, I think we were a bit lucky to win a single point. I think we started well because the first half was okay. Not impressive, but we were faced with a very compact low block and we found some solutions. We didn’t create many chances, so we talked at half-time how we could create more.

“But during the second half, I think we made many mistakes. We opened our shape, and they found solutions to create chances and scored. We came back into the game, but towards the end, they were more direct and we didn’t manage the end of the game properly.

"The late goals is a good question. We tried with three centre halves and Ballard is useful for long balls because he is good in the air. But is not just the first contact, I think we had two, three, four chances to clear the ball for this goal. It's a question I think of, a different part of game and what we needed correct before was maybe technical, the way we move together to create chances. At the end of the game something different is needed and we didn't switch to his. We'll think about and find some solutions for the future, I hope."

Alongside Hume, ex-Sunderland loanee Callum Doyle secured a place in the second tier’s best XI of the week, as did three of his Norwich City teammates following their 5-1 demolition of Swansea City. Elsewhere, West Brom duo Grady Diangana and Mikey Johnston were both given a nod after playing their part in a 5-1 win for the Baggies against Portsmouth, with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray tasting victory for the first time with his new club.