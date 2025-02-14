Jobe Bellingham has been touted for a nod from England boss Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks.

Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham is one of the emerging young English talents “most deserving” of an England call-up, according to football analysts.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key presence for the Black Cats since arriving on Wearside from boyhood club Birmingham City at the beginning of last season, and has proven his worth immensely under Regis Le Bris this term. Indeed, the Frenchman is still yet to win a match in the North East without Bellingham in his starting XI.

Understandably, the starlet’s performances have garnered plenty of attention from further afield in recent months, with a whole host of Premier League and continental heavy hitters said to be monitoring his situation ahead of a potential summer transfer tussle.

But according to reports, another keen admirer of Bellingham’s is newly-appointed England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is understood to be keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of a possible senior Three Lions call-up in the future. For his part, Bellingham made the step up to the U21s last year, with elder sibling Jude already established as a talismanic presence in Tuchel’s newly-inherited squad.

According to the number crunchers at Football Observatory, however, it may not be overly long before Jobe joins his big brother in the senior side. Using Wyscout data, the analysts have drawn up a list of the 10 uncapped English players under the age of 25 who they believe to be the “most deserving” of a full international cap at the present moment in time, and coming in at 10th on their list is Bellingham.

Alongside the Sunderland talent, the rest of the list is comprised of FC Porto striker Danny Namaso, Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Archie Gray, Sheffield United full-back Sam McCallum, KAA Gent wing-back Archie Brown, Aston Villa attacker Jacob Ramsey, Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle, Brentford wide man Keane Lewis-Potter, Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Speaking recently about the prospect of Bellingham receiving an England call-up in a recent interview, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips said: “I think certainly Gareth [Southgate] wasn't afraid to bring young players into his squad, and I'm hoping Tuchel does exactly the same - give our young talent, no matter what league they're playing in [a chance].

“I was lucky enough to break into England's squad playing in the Championship. You know, it's great to see, so I just hope that these players don't think too much into it [so that] it affects their game. It will come at some stage, whether it's now or later on in their career, if they keep developing the way they are, they're good young players, they will get into England's squad, but it's great to hear that.”

