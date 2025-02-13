The attacking midfielder started the game against Luton Town in the Championship

Jobe Bellingham sent an 18-word message to Sunderland fans after the game against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Sunderland returned to winning ways at the Stadium of Light with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton Town in the Championship this week. Goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor either side of the interval proved the difference and though Anthony Patterson made one excellent save from Carlton Morris, the visitors rarely threatened.

Jobe was restored to Sunderland’s starting XI by Régis Le Bris after missing the Black Cats’ last game against Watford with a slight ankle knock. However, the midfielder managed 90 minutes plus added time in a huge boost ahead of Monday’s game against Leeds United.

The former Birmingham City man regularly communicates with fans after the game via his social media channels. Indeed, after the game against Luton Town, Jobe posted on his Instagram account: “Good to be back at this place and a great win to top it off. Onto the next...” Jobe also added on his Instagram story: “Top support as always.”

The latest Jobe Bellingham transfer reports

Football Insider recently claimed that Sunderland are open to the prospect of selling the starlet if they receive a sizeable enough bid at the end of the current campaign.

According to the online outlet, “well-placed sources” have suggested that Sunderland “will be forced to accept a bumper offer should it arrive”. The report continues: “Sunderland had initially planned to keep hold of all of their young stars, including Man United-linked Chris Rigg, but a lot will depend on whether they can earn promotion”, as well as naming Crystal Palace and Tottenham as admirers too.

When does Jobe Bellingham’s contract expire?

As things stand, Bellingham’s current deal on Wearside is due to expire in 2028, with the England U21 international having put pen to paper on an extension back in August. Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it."