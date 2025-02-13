Patrick Roberts produced a good display against Luron Town in the Championship on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Roberts has revealed Sunderland’s major frustration this season - and insisted that the Black Cats are a different team to last season ahead of Monday’s game against Leeds United.

Sunderland returned to winning ways at the Stadium of Light with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday evening in the Championship. Goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor either side of the interval proved the difference. Though Anthony Patterson made one excellent save from Carlton Morris, the visitors rarely threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts hit the post in the second half and could have had at least a couple of assists had Sunderland been more clinical with their scoring. Speaking after the game, however, Roberts was pleased with his performance and the team’s.

Patrick Roberts’ verdict on Sunderland’s win against Luton Town

“A mature performance, especially after the last few results here.Conceding late or letting them back in it. Conceding or coming out on the second half not really playing well. I thought today both halves were quite dominant. Over the years we played them and they're very strong and very direct. I thought we dealt with that very well. Obviously, Dan (Ballard) being a big, big character. He dealt with the striker well. I thought we played our football at times. Two good goals and there could be many more.

“I think in most games we do. It's just sometimes, occasions happen or situations happen. When we're going 1-0 up or something, maybe they come on to us more. But today I thought when we got the first goal, we wanted more and more. The second goal was crucial. Good timing, good finish from Wilson. Like I said, we could have had many more. It was a comfortable win in the end, which was much needed, especially going into Monday as well.”

Patrick Roberts reveals Sunderland’s major frustration during 2024-25

“Yes, important. Another three points. We dropped quite a few this year. We were frustrated ourselves. We know we can do much better. Yes, great three points.Great character again to carry on and kick on. It gives us good momentum going into Monday, which will be another tough test. We'll be ready for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Sometimes, maybe it's not meant to be, but I'll keep trying. I'll keep plugging away. For me, just helping others trying to score is obviously my job, as well as trying to score. I try to create as many chances as I can. It was unlucky, I think, to hit the post, but maybe another day it does. It'll come soon, hopefully.”

Patrick Roberts on playing with Trai Hume and Chris Rigg on the right-hand side

“I played with Trai the last three years. We've obviously been at the same time and we've built that relationship over the years and it's been great. Young Riggy's come in and he's obviously a great talent, great lad, great work ethic. He fits our little trio, as you say, really well. We implement each other and we just try and create as many chances as we can. I think we can score more goals and put teams to bed, but on another day maybe that happens. But today it was two good goals and three points, the most important, and we kick on again.”

Patrick Roberts’ message ahead of Leeds United on Monday evening

“Last season we went there and it was a cagey game and we took a draw then, but we're a different team this year, I think. We'll go there and we won't be the same. We'll go and implement our style, like you said, and try and get three points. It's another tough place to go, as it will be in the Championship. We'll be ready, the manager will get us ready and we'll look forward to it.”