Wilson Isidor has shone for Sunderland so far this season.

When it comes to finding a reliable and effective centre-forward, Sunderland have not always had the best of luck in recent seasons.

Ever since the Black Cats bid farewell to Ross Stewart, and arguably even before that if we take into consideration the Scot’s persistent injury issues, they have been desperately searching for a talent capable of leading the line and providing a meaningful threat on a weekly basis.

In Wilson Isidor, it would appear that they have finally found that player. The Frenchman initially signed for Sunderland on a loan agreement from Zenit St. Petersburg over the summer, and wasted little time endearing himself to fans, scoring goals and charming Mackems everywhere with his infectious personality.

Indeed, the Black Cats’ recruitment team were so impressed with the impact that Isidor has had at the Stadium of Light that they exercised the option to make his move from Zenit permanent last month, with the 24-year-old putting pen to paper on a deal that is set to run until 2028.

Speaking at the time, Isidor said: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the club, so I’m very happy. Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”

Meanwhile, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Wilson’s made a really positive start to his time at Sunderland and we are delighted that he will remain with us permanently. Everyone can see that he thoroughly enjoys being part of our club and he has performed at a very high standard. In finalising this transfer, it’s also pleasing to note how motivated Wilson was to commit his future to Sunderland. This process has no doubt been supported by the warm reception he’s received from our fan base, who I’m sure will be delighted that he is now officially red and white.”

But a closer look at the stats really lays bare just how impressive a signing Isidor has been for Sunderland during the early stages of his career on Wearside. At the time of writing, the attacker has 11 goals to his name this season, with his most recent strike coming in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

And that running tally of 11 goals is made all the more eye-catching when taken in a broader context. According to Playmaker Stats, Isidor is the most prolific summer acquisition made by any team across the entire breadth of the Championship or Premier League so far this term. Just behind the Frenchman, trailing in his wake, are Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Sheffield United’s Tom Cannon, who both have nine strikes, with the latter scoring all of his for former club Stoke City. Next on the list is Middlesbrough forward Tommy Conway, with eight goals.

