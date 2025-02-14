Ex-Sunderland and Aston Villa player appointed Director of Football by EFL club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig Gardner has been handed a new role by Birmingham City.

Former Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner has been appointed as Birmingham City’s Director of Football, the League One promotion hopefuls have confirmed.

The Blues currently sit top of the third tier, seven points clear of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers with a game in hand over Mike Dodds’ side. They also pushed Premier League outfit Newcastle United close in a thrilling FA Cup tie last weekend, and after their positive start to the campaign, the club have moved to expand Gardner’s role at St. Andrew’s.

Gardner is currently Birmingham’s Technical Director, but will now be responsible for both the men’s first team and academy set-up in the midlands. Initially appointed to his position in June 2021, the 38-year-old has “overseen the direction of the club’s football strategy, playing identity, recruitment, squad development and performance”, according to an official statement.

Speaking upon his appointment to role of Director of Football, Gardner said: “I am delighted to have been asked to take on this new responsibility. Tom Wagner and Knighthead have brought everyone together, not just the club but also the city, and I am honoured to lead the football side of the business.

“We are building the foundations for future success at the highest levels. The club’s commitment to be a Category 1 Academy is key to this. It has never been a better time to be part of the club or a Blues supporter.”

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Dale, added: “We are thrilled to have appointed Craig to the role of Director of Football here at Blues. Craig has impressed throughout his time at the club, offering his technical advice across all aspects of the football department, specifically our approach to player recruitment.

“His knowledge of the club and the wider footballing landscape has helped to deliver change to Blues' football operations, and he has forged an important link between the boardroom and the changing room. As a lifelong supporter, and former player, his unquestionable passion, commitment and vision for the future, make him extremely well suited to the position of Director of Football. We wish him every success in his new expanded role.”

Gardner started his career at Aston Villa before making a move to Birmingham in 2010. From there, he would sign for Sunderland in the summer of 2011, and would go on to make a century of appearances in red and white, scoring 14 goals and assisting four more before leaving to sign for West Brom in 2014. After three years at the Hawthorns, the midfielder would rejoin Birmingham, initially on loan before completing a permanent switch. In 2020, Gardner called time on his playing career.

