Sunderland were busy during the January transfer window.

Sunderland fans are split over whether or not the Black Cats had a successful January transfer window.

It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces, while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season, while Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall on a permanent basis.

There were some aspects of the Black Cats’ business that could perhaps be considered underwhelming, however. Despite calls from certain sections of the fanbase, Sunderland opted against signing cover at full-back, while teenage striker Danns was discovered to be carrying an injury during his medical, and has returned to parent club Liverpool for the time being to undergo a period of rehabilitation.

Addressing the decision to sign the starlet in spite of his setback, Speakman said: "Jayden was a player we really wanted to sign and it was just really unfortunate, at the very end we uncovered something.

"He was fully training, playing... but now he's going to have rest for a period of time. When it comes at a very late hour, it becomes very difficult for us to find an alternative. We had a really good discussion with Liverpool about the way forward and he can hopefully come and join us at some stage. For us it wasn't just about adding numbers to the group, it was about quality and personality. Jayden met both of that criteria.

"Players have to have the physical, technical and tactical qualities to fit into the way we play. For players that are available in January, what they are seeking first and foremost most of the time is game time. We have a nine who is performing really, really and another nine in Eliezer who has played in some different positions and also has an incredible record with goal contributions this season. Finding someone comfortable coming into that setting isn't easy, because I can understand [their point of view] when they know they won't be the number one choice from day one. And I don't think there is any doubt that Wilson deserves to be the number one choice.

"Ultimately the player [we sign] has got to come and contribute, and they've got to fit in. To find all of that is difficult when we have two really, really good centre forwards. So at the minute, we felt that we've added what was the ideal player in Jayden. So there's obvious disappointment that Jayden is going to be unavailable initially, but that's sometimes how it goes in a transfer window. That's why you have the tests, to pick up these things. Unfortunately there are a lot of decisions made in the last segment of the transfer window, and that doesn't leave you with a lot of room to manoeuvre when you discover some information that you didn't previously know."

Taking all of that into account, The Echo has been asking readers a simple question this week, are they satisfied with Sunderland’s January transfer business? And somewhat incredibly of the 544 responses, there is a direct split down the middle, with 50% suggesting they are happy, and 50% stating that they are not.

