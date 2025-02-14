The stats experts have named their Championship team of the week as Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley stars make the cut.

Sunderland boosted their push for the Premier League with a dominating display in their home win against Luton Town on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats lie five points adrift of the automatic promotion places after Enzo Le Fee’s first goal for the club and another goal for Wilson Isidor helped Regis Le Bris’ men to a comfortable win at the Stadium of Light and heightened their visitors relegation woes. The result rarely seemed in doubt as Sunderland dominated possession and chances throughout a composed 90-minute display that has only added to the positive mood around the Wearside faithful as we enter the final third of the season.

Wednesday night’s goalscorers enjoyed the limelight and received several plaudits after the win - but it was full-back Trai Hume who was singled out for praise by Le Bris as he reflected on a satisfying night of work.

Speaking about the relationship between Hume, Chris Rigg and Patrick Roberts, the Black Cats head coach said: "I talk about that triangle and there are three players in it. If just one is missing, it becomes difficult. This balance we have in that triangle is very interesting because we have players with different styles. Trai so far has been very impressive. He has built a strong connection with Patrick and Chris. It is like they can play together with their eyes closed. It's very interesting for me as the head coach."

Hume’s performance also earned him a place in a Championship team of the week put together by the stats experts at WhoScored - but who else was named in the side?

Who was named in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week?

GK: Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) - 7.6

Kept a clean sheet as Coventry bounced back from consecutive defeats to win 1-0 against QPR.

RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 8.2

Sunderland's Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien - Photo by Frank Reid | Sunderland's Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien - Photo by Frank Reid

Got an assist for Enzo Le Fee's opener during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Luton Town, keeping a clean sheet to boot.

CB: Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8.7

Netted the all-important 94th-minute winner against QPR after battling hard to keep them at bay.

CB: Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.2

An assured defensive display as managerless Blackburn won 2-0 at West Brom.

LB: Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - 8.1

Opened the scoring early doors and kept yet another clean sheet as Burnley beat Hull City 2-0.

RM: Dan James (Leeds United) - 8.1

Two brilliantly-taken goals put Leeds 2-0 up inside half an hour at Watford, with James' pace a constant threat as his side went on to win 4-0.

CM: Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) - 7.7

A steady midfield performance as rejuvenated Plymouth thumped Millwall 5-1.

CM: Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) - 7.5

An energetic performance during Coventry's defeat of QPR.

LM: Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

An element of luck to his goal at Watford but caused the hosts so many issues, eventually adding an assist with his second-half pass to Joel Piroe.

ST: Makhtar Gueye (Blackburn Rovers) - 9.8

Scored two brilliant goals as his side beat West Brom 2-0.

ST: Joel Piroe (Leeds United) - 8.8

Netted Leeds' fourth and final goal with a brilliant shimmy and finish, having already grabbed an assist for James' second effort.

