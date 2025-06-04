There are some big decisions facing Sunderland during the summer transfer window as the Black Cats prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland have already made their first major transfer call of the summer transfer window after completing the permanent addition of loan star Enzo Le Fee.

The Roma midfielder produced a number of eye-catching displays during a half-season loan spell at the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats’ Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United was enough to trigger a £20m permanent option within the initial loan agreement with the Serie A club.

One high-profile arrival looks set to precede a high-profile departure as Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham edges close to a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could net the Black Cats an initial £25m, with a number of add-ons also reportedly set to be included.

There were a number of confirmed departures from Sunderland announced on Wednesday as loan signings Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed returning to parent clubs Bournemouth and Lens and academy players Ben Crompton, Caden Kelly, Cuba Mitchell, Kelechi Chibueze, Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker all named on the released list.

So how does the Sunderland squad look as it stands and what does it tell us about their transfer priorities during the summer transfer window?

What decisions are facing Sunderland this summer?

There are some big calls to be made by the Stadium of Light hierarchy ahead of the Black Cats return to the Premier League. Several key players are now entering the final year of their contracts and it seems likely Wembley heroes Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Neil will be at the top of the list if and when talks are initiated. However, it seems likely Nathan Bishop, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson could be heading for pastures new if any willing suitor comes forward.

Decisions must also be made on the future of several players returning from loan spells over the coming weeks. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele and Abdoullah Ba have all spent time in the top two tiers of French football during the season but seem likely to return to Wearside ahead of pre-season. Juventus have opted against triggering an option in Hemir’s loan agreement and the same can be said of Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn, who has spent time with Croatian club Hadjuk Split. Young goalkeeper Matty Young will also return to the fold following a season-long loan with League Two club Salford City and a decision will be over the next step in the career of one of the Black Cats’ most highly-rated young players, with another loan spell remaining one possible outcome. Nectarios Triantis is the subject of interest from Hibs after enjoying an overwhelmingly successful loan stint with the Scottish Premiership club - but there is also said to be competition from clubs across Europe.

Where do Sunderland need to strengthen during the summer transfer window?

Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans celebrate at Wembley during the play-off final win against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

As it stands, Anthony Patterson remains Black Cats number one and he solidified that position with a man of the match performance in the play-off final win at Wembley. Simon Moore remains an experienced and trusted backup option but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sunderland opted to bring in a third goalkeeper if Matty Young is allowed to depart on loan once again.

The end of Chris Mepham’s loan spell at the Stadium of Light means at least one centre-back could be targeted and Jobe Bellingham’s impending exit to Borussia Dortmund will ensure another high-class midfield option is on the list of priorities. Although a number of players are able to function in wide positions, Romaine Mundle, Patrick Roberts and Ian Poveda remain the only out-and-out wingers in the squad so that will be another position that requires bolstering and at least one striker will be targeted to provide competition for Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor.

Who remains in the Sunderland squad under contract after the retained list was confirmed?

Goalkeepers: Anthony Patterson, Nathan Bishop, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Simon Moore, Matty Young Defenders: Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Joe Anderson, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Trai Hume, Niall Huggins, Timothee Pembele Midfielders: Jobe Bellingham, Enzo Le Fee, Dan Neil, Alan Browne, Milan Aleksic, Jay Matete, Chris Rigg, Adil Aouchiche, Harrison Jones, Pierre Ekwah, Nectarios Triantis Wingers: Romaine Mundle, Patrick Roberts, Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba Forwards: Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor, Ahmed Abdullahi, Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn