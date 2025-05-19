In a game regularly billed as one of the most lucrative in world football , the fine margins can count and ensuring you take any chance that comes your way will be essential as both clubs look to secure a return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are far from the highest goalscorers in the Championship after their tally of 58 goals was bettered by Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, all of whom finished outside of the play-off places. That is not to say the Black Cats haven’t been clinical in their bid to end their eight-year absence from the Premier League - and that is why Sunderland are represented in a list of the top ten most clinical players in the Championship this season.