Who could Sunderland target if they are able to claim promotion into the Premier League with a Championship play-off final win at Wembley next weekend?

Sunderland now stand just 90 minutes from potentially ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League after they secured a spot in the Championship play-off final.

A 3-2 aggregate win in their semi-final clash with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City allowed Regis Le Bris and his players to prepare for a Wembley date with a Sheffield United side that spent a large part of the season in the Championship title race before having to settle for a play-off place. The Blades will provide a sizeable test for the Black Cats - but there has been little to choose between the two sides this season after they shared a win apiece in their Championship clashes.

However, Sunderland will remain confident they can round off what has been a largely positive first season under Le Bris by securing a long-awaited return to the top flight and setting up visits to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and current champions Liverpool. But what would Sunderland need to do in the transfer market if they were to secure promotion and which players could they look to bring in as they prepare to return to the elite of the English game?

Which 6 players could Sunderland target if they secure promotion into the Premier League?

Chris Mepham of Sunderland | Getty Images

Centre back: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

A player that has proved integral in Sunderland’s push for the play-offs and someone that would provide plenty of top flight experience to guide the Black Cats defence. Mepham has already proven to be an astute loan addition and would be available on a free transfer as his current Bournemouth contract comes to an end this summer. There would be competition for his services - but surely Sunderland would have a headstart in the race for Mepham’s signature.

Midfielder: James Garner (Everton)

Garner seems to have been around for years after initially breaking through at Manchester United before gaining experience on loan at Watford and Nottingham Forest. An £8m switch to Everton came in January 2022 and Garner has gone on to make over 80 appearances for the Toffees. Still only 24-years-old, the holding midfielder still has plenty of time to improve and could be affordable for a modest fee as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract at Everton.

Winger: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Another player entering the final 12 months of his current deal this summer, former Liverpool winger Wilson has impressed during his time with Fulham. Since moving to Craven Cottage in 2021, the 60-times capped Wales international has scored 24 goals and provided 38 assists in 144 appearances for the Cottagers and his ability to play on either wing and in a number ten role could suit the Black Cats fluid attack.

Striker: Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

West Brom were interested in signing Chelsea star Marc Guiu on loan but he'll head to a Premier League club instead. | Getty Images

The former Barcelona striker is still only 19-years-old and has struggled to break into the Chelsea side after making a somewhat surprise move to Stamford Bridge last summer. Although his appearances in the Premier League have been limited, the young striker does have six Europa Conference League goals to his name and could be handed an opportunity to test his ability out on loan next season.

Striker: Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

The Fulham striker would be an admittedly ambitious target as he enters the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage and there is the complicating factor of a one-year option within his current deal. Although injury problems have limited his recent appearances, the former Middlesbrough loan signing still has 11 goals in 36 appearances this season.

Goalkeeper: Stefan Ortega (Manchester City)

Ortega has spent the vast majority of his time at the Etihad Stadium acting as backup to Ederson - but has always proven to be an effective option for Pep Guardiola. At 33, he brings plenty of experience and could be available for an affordable price as he enters the last year of his deal with City. This one could be a similar move to the one that saw Sunderland sign Costel Pantilimon in 2014 and would provide high-calibre competition for Anthony Patterson.

