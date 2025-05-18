If you are superstitious, you could argue Sunderland have been handed a psychological boost ahead of the play-off final

If you're a superstitious Sunderland supporter, this weekend’s FA Cup final may have provided a welcome psychological boost ahead of next week’s Championship play-off showdown against Sheffield United at Wembley.

As the Black Cats gear up for their biggest game in years, some fans might take comfort in an intriguing off-pitch omen. For the fifth time this season, the winning team at Wembley has been housed in the West Stand, the same end that Sunderland fans will occupy next Saturday. In the latest example, Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City in the FA Cup final with their supporters once again located in the West Stand.

So far this season, both FA Cup semi-finals, the FA Cup final, and the Carabao Cup final have all seen the winning team emerge from the West Stand at Wembley. However, it is worth noting that in the 2025 EFL Trophy Final, Peterborough United supporters were allocated the East Stand of Wembley Stadium and their team went on to win the tie.

These are absolutely minor details with no direct influence on the match itself, but for Sunderland, history suggests it’s a side of the stadium that brings good fortune. Whenever the Black Cats have been housed in the West End at Wembley, they’ve tended to thrive.

Sunderland’s West Stand record at Wembley Stadium

The Black Cats boast a perfect 4-0 record at Wembley when their supporters are housed in the West Stand, a run that stretches back nearly 90 years.

1937 FA Cup Final – Sunderland’s first major Wembley triumph came at the west end, when they came from behind to beat Preston North End 3-1. Goals from Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks sealed the win.

1973 FA Cup Final – Arguably the club’s most iconic victory, Sunderland stunned the footballing world by beating Leeds United 1-0, thanks to Ian Porterfield’s goal and Jimmy Montgomery’s legendary double save. Once again: West Stand.

2021 Papa John’s Trophy final – Played behind closed doors due to COVID restrictions, Sunderland returned to the west side and finally ended a decades-long Wembley hoodoo. Lynden Gooch scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

2022 League One play-off final – The return of fans saw Sunderland once again housed in the West Stand, where they defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 through goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart, securing promotion to the Championship.

Between those memorable highs, Sunderland endured a painful run of seven consecutive defeats at Wembley — all while being housed in the East Stand. That stretch includes losses in the 1985 Milk Cup final, the 1990 and 1998 play-off finals, the 1992 FA Cup final, the 2014 Carabao Cup final, and both the EFL Trophy and play-off final defeats in 2019.

A fifth win from the West Stand would not only mark Sunderland’s return to the Premier League after an eight-year exile, but also etch Dan Neil’s name in club folklore as potentially the first North East-born homegrown player to captain the side to Wembley victory since Raich Carter in 1937.