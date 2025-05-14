The Coventry City manager opted not to call upon the former Sunderland striker during the game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard’s decision to snub former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms during Coventry City’s two-legged play-off semi-final against the Black Cats proved a costly one.

Simms, who impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland in the 2022-23 season following the club’s promotion from League One, was named on the bench for both legs but failed to feature for a single minute. The omission has raised eyebrows in the aftermath of the tie, particularly given Coventry’s direct approach, especially in the first leg at the CBS Arena, where long balls targeted the aerial battle with Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old forward played a vital role under Alex Neil during Sunderland’s return to the Championship before being recalled by parent club Everton. He later made a permanent switch to Coventry, where he remains a prominent part of the squad.

Yet, in a tense and finely balanced semi-final with a Wembley final at stake, Simms remained unused. Despite being one of Coventry’s more physical and proven goal threats, Lampard opted against calling on him as Sunderland progressed with a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win—sealed by Ballard’s last-minute header at a packed Stadium of Light.

Simms could have offered a much-needed focal point up top for Coventry. In a tie where chances were at a premium and margins razor-thin, his strength and presence in the box might have changed the dynamic. He also could have been a useful defensive asset in the closing moments, potentially preventing Sunderland’s decisive set-piece winner.

The decision becomes even more questionable considering Simms’ strong campaign last season, in which he scored 19 goals in all competitions under Mark Robins as Coventry reached the FA Cup semi-finals. While he hasn’t hit the same heights this term—registering seven goals and a couple of assists—his proven ability to impact big games wasn’t utilised when it arguably mattered most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lampard’s call not to introduce Simms will be seen by many as a missed opportunity. For Sunderland, it was a welcome twist, as the Black Cats now prepare for a return to Wembley with hopes of a Premier League comeback still alive. In the end, Lampard’s gamble didn’t pay off. And with it, one of Coventry’s biggest attacking weapons was left to watch from the sidelines as his former side marched on.

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery