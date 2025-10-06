Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart faces another injury setback after being forced off for Southampton

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering what appears to be a hamstring injury during Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Derby County.

The Scottish forward – affectionately dubbed the “Loch Ness Drogba” by Sunderland fans – created Adam Armstrong’s opener after just seven minutes at Pride Park but was forced off midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart had started three matches in a week for the first time since his move to St Mary’s, having scored twice in the midweek win over Sheffield United. However, his afternoon was cut short after he appeared to pull up while chasing a ball.

Speaking after the match, Southampton manager Will Still admitted the early signs were concerning. “If Roscoe hadn't felt anything, he probably would have kept going. He's done something to his hamstring,” Still told reporters. I'm not quite sure what it is or how bad it is. We'll have to wait and see, but I think that cost us quite a lot. I think Roscoe was in really good form.

"He was in good nick. He felt really good. Probably the best he's felt in a long time. We kind of struggled to re-adapt and re-shape after he'd gone off. We ultimately need to find a way of winning this game if we really want to push on.”

Stewart is now expected to undergo a scan during the international break, with Still set to provide a further update ahead of Southampton’s clash with Swansea City on October 18. It marks another frustrating setback for the 29-year-old, whose time at Southampton has been blighted by injuries since his high-profile move from Sunderland in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart became a fan favourite on Wearside after scoring 26 goals in the 2021–22 season, firing the Black Cats to promotion from League One and earning the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award. His clinical finishing and tireless work rate made him a key figure under Alex Neil, while his “Loch Ness Drogba” nickname became a cult symbol among supporters. However, a serious Achilles injury sustained in January 2023 halted his progress, and he has struggled to regain full fitness since joining the Saints.

Ross Stewart's transfer fee from Sunderland to Southampton in September 2023 was reported as an initial £8million, potentially rising to £10million with add-ons. Southampton's third offer met Sunderland's asking price for the striker and he was sold.

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Manchester United as duo impress on tough day