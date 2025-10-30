Romaine Mundle is nearing a return for Sunderland.

Romaine Mundle may finally be closing in on a return to action for Sunderland, and according to one injury expert, there are reasons to be optimistic that his fitness issues might be behind him once and for all.

The winger has not featured for the Black Cats so far this season having undergone surgery on a recurrent hamstring complaint over the summer. Mundle also missed a considerable chunk of his side’s Championship promotion campaign, but is seemingly on the cusp of a long-awaited comeback.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that the 22-year-old is “very close” to playing again, adding: “Any player wants to be in the squad, and the injury in Portugal was really disappointing for him because he worked really hard in the summer to be at his best level. He is really close, now. He had his last appointment with the specialist about his injury, and he was given the green light. So he should be connected with the squad within a couple of weeks.

“It's really important [to be careful] and avoid a reinjury, but this is what the surgery was designed for. Conservative treatment was an option, but because he had a second injury, the staff decided it was the best option to go for surgery. The feedback from that surgery was really positive, so he should be stronger. So now it is just a question of confidence, and he will need maybe two weeks to be 100%.”

What has been said about Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle’s injury return?

And speaking exclusively to The Echo, courtesy of Escapist Magazine, injury expert Ben Dinnery suggested that the decision to undergo surgery may ultimately help Mundle to overcome his hamstring problems once and for all.

He said: “So typically when a decision to go under the knife has been taken, I suppose there are two factors - main considerations with regards to why that is the best course of action. Fundamentally, it's to minimise the risk - or hopefully stop the chances - of a re-injury so that the player is not suffering these niggling little hamstring problems. And while no surgery could you say categorically would end in a 100% success rate, these types of operations and surgical procedures do have very high success rates.

“So, you know, ultimately the end goal is that you want to minimise that risk and minimise his time out, but also hopefully get the player back to those pre-injury levels, which - when you're struggling and it's very stop-start with these hamstring issues, which do have very high re-injury and recurrence rates - is sometimes difficult to just get back into the routine and that momentum of playing regularly again. And hopefully this surgery will allow him to undertake that fundamental core training on the pitches, away from the game. And then ultimately that will translate into hopefully progressing and not just returning for Sunderland for two, three, four, five games, but from now until the end of the season and beyond.”

