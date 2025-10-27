Sunderland will be looking to build on their win against Chelsea when they return to the Stadium of Light

Sunderland will be looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League season when they face Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday Night Football next week.

Here, we take a look at the latest team and injury news from both clubs, starting with the latest on Régis Le Bris's squad as we have it...

SUNDERLAND’S POTENTIAL INJURY RETURN DATES

Simon Adingra

Adingra was a surprise absentee from the squad at Chelsea on Saturday. It's understood that Sunderland are hopeful that there is no significant injury issue, and that Adingra was left out as a precaution after experiencing some muscle tightness in training at the Academy of Light towards the end of the week. He will be monitored closely this week but the hope is that he'll be able to come straight back into the squad against Everton. While the form of Enzo Le Fée and Chemsdine Talbi means he faces a fight to get back into the starting XI, Le Bris would relish another attacking option on is bench.

Potential return date: Everton (H) November 3rd

Omar Alderete

Alderete missed the win over Chelsea after suffering a concussion in the win over Wolves a week previous. Alderete is being monitored daily through the concussion protocols and is currently a doubt for the Everton game. Sunderland are hopeful he will be cleared in time to return and play a part, but that remains to be seen. With Lutsharel Geetruida performing superbly at Stamford Bridge and Reinildo excelling on his return to the starting XI, there won't be any need to take undue risks.

Potential return date: Everton (H) November 3rd

Romaine Mundle

The winger is close to handing Le Bris a major boost, having been given the green light by a specialist to complete the final stages of his rehab from hamstring surgery, Having missed most of pre-season, he needs a couple of weeks to get fully up to speed and he'll need to steadily rebuild has match sharpness before he can be considered ready to start games. Le Bris says it will be around two weeks before he's 100%, meaning a return after the international break appears most likely.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde

Le Bris said ahead of the Wolves game that the pair were around a fortnight away from joining full training, with Cirkin initially beginning training with the U21s as he rebuilds his sharpness. The pair should therefore be back in full training imminently though having missed pre-season and with defensive competition for places so significant, they will likely be eased back gently.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

Aji Alese

Alese is in the process of returning from a long-term injury but suffered a small setback having resumed some training, and so is currently in the process of working his way back.

Potential return date: Not yet known

Habib Diarra

Diarra required groin surgery on an injury picked up earlier this season, and is expected to be return to action in December. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to play any significant part before the Africa Cup of Nations begins, and to what extent he will be able to play a significant role in that competition. At the moment, he appears to be on track to feature.

Potential return date: Newcastle United (H) December 14th

THE EARLY EVERTON TEAM NEWS AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND CLASH

Everton's squad is in good health ahead of the Sunderland fixture, with David Moyes facing only a couple of absentees as things stand. Jarrad Branthwaite is a major doubt having undergone surgery on an injury. Everton have not yet put a timescale on his return, with Moyes writing the following in his programme notes over the weekend: "Jarrad’s injury had fully healed and he was back in full training, but he still felt a bit of discomfort. After seeing a specialist again it was decided the best thing to do was to have a small operation.

“We hope he won’t be out for too long because obviously he is a hugely important member of our team, and to be without him for such a long period was not what we expected."

Full back Nathan Patterson is also likely to miss the game, with Moyes giving this update ahead of the defeat to Spurs on Sunday: "Patto had a plantar fascia tear in his foot, which he picked up for the Under-21s against Bradford, which will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks. In that period he has had an issue with his hernia, so we are going to get it tidied up while he is out.”

