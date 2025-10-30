Wilson Isidor has been in eye-catching form for Sunderland so far this season

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has hailed current Black Cats hitman Wilson Isidor for the manner in which he has made the step up to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Frenchman hit his fourth goal in nine top flight outings against Chelsea at the weekend, and having started the season on the bench, has worked his way into a de facto role as Regis Le Bris’ first choice centre forward.

And while he has admitted that he believes it took Isidor a while to adapt to English football when he first arrived on Wearside last term, Gabbiadini has suggested that the 25-year-old is having no such teething problems in the top flight.

What has Marco Gabbiadini said about Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, he said: “I think he's really upped his game. You know, he really has. I think last season, he was a slow starter. It took him a while to get into the rhythm of the club, but I think he soon became a bit of a favourite. He scored some spectacular goals - you know, that one where he ran 50 yards, the full half of the pitch at Hull, it was a turning point, I thought. But he's shown he's got great strength and pace over distance, which sometimes is difficult to do. You know, he actually keeps a gallop up and keeps control of the ball. And we've seen him score so many of these breakaway goals....

“He maybe wasn't expecting to start, but he's took his opportunity, and his finishing is excellent. You know, he's took advantage of the few chances that he's had, because we haven't created as many chances as some of the teams we've played against, but we've been pretty ruthless, which is a nice trait to have.

“[He looks like] a player who looks like he really has a good connection with the crowd because he looks like he enjoys playing, doesn't he? You know, you can tell that he's really having the time of his life. Some players have a different look on their face, but he just loves every minute.

“It's hard work... obviously there's finishers. It doesn't mean they come on because they're good finishers or [good at] finishing moves off for goals. They're finishers because they're seeing the game through. And we've talked about it a lot this year, that coming on as a sub is a good thing to do because you can come on to a defence that's had a tough afternoon. Whoever was on before you has run them around and chased them down and put a bit of pressure on, and then you come on and try and find where the gaps start to appear. Isidor's been the recipient of that quite a few times, where he's come on, but he's also, you know, starting games and scoring goals as well, which is fantastic.”

