The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and gossip from around the web ahead of the Everton game on Monday night

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has no interest in joining Manchester United, despite reports that the Old Trafford club were exploring a possible loan move.

According to The Mirror, the 20-year-old would only consider leaving Dortmund for a club competing in the Champions League. The report claims Bellingham has grown frustrated with limited game time in Germany but remains intent on proving himself at the highest level.

He joined Dortmund from Sunderland in a deal which could reach £31million deal last summer, but has yet to score in 12 appearances under Niko Kovac since the Club World Cup. The publication also suggests there are tensions between Bellingham’s father, Mark, and Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl following a disagreement earlier this season over his son’s early substitution on debut.

Wilson Isidor transfer reports emerge

Meanwhile, Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor continues to attract major interest after his eye-catching displays in the Premier League in recent weeks. Football Insider reports that Aston Villa are monitoring the 25-year-old, while scouts from several top European clubs have been tracking his performances – including his standout showing in the 2–1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Former Sunderland and Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown told the outlet: “If you get promoted and start the season strongly, it’s going to attract interest. Isidor, in particular, is attracting attention, and a lot of top clubs have had scouts watching him. They’ll have been keeping tabs on his performance against Chelsea because that shows he can do it against the top sides.”

Brown added that Sunderland will be “determined not to lose” any key players after such a strong start under Régis Le Bris. Isidor signed for the Black Cats on a permanent deal midway through last season following a successful loan. The Frenchman signed a contract until the summer of 2028.

