Chelsea’s official website appeared to take a dig at Sunderland’s defensive tactics after their 2–1 loss

Chelsea’s official website appeared to take a subtle swipe at Sunderland following the Black Cats’ dramatic 2–1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The match report, published on Chelsea’s official site, claimed Sunderland adopted a “stubborn habit of defending with all 11 players within 30 yards of their own goal” – comments that fans quickly interpreted as a dig at Régis Le Bris’ tactical approach.

The report read: “Chelsea were on top and dominant for much of this game, but Sunderland's stubborn habit of defending with all 11 players within 30 yards of their own goal repeatedly crowded us out of the box before we could pull the trigger or create space for a clear chance.”

Despite Chelsea taking an early lead, Sunderland produced a disciplined and resolute performance before Wilson Isidor and Chemsdine Talbi secured a memorable comeback victory for the visitors. The defeat ended Chelsea’s run of four consecutive wins, with Sunderland’s performance earning praise across the Premier League for its organisation, energy and tactical maturity.

While the tone of the post-match write-up drew amusement from Sunderland supporters, it only added to the growing narrative of the club’s remarkable rise under Le Bris this season. Sunderland are now fourth in the Premier League with 17 points from nine games.

What did Enzo Maresca say after the game against Sunderland?

Enzo Maresca conceded that Chelsea were second best after their 2–1 defeat to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea made a bright start and went ahead early through Alejandro Garnacho, but Wilson Isidor levelled for the visitors before half-time.

Despite dominating possession after the break, the Blues struggled to break down Sunderland’s organised defence and were punished in stoppage time when Chemsdine Talbi struck the winner from Brian Brobbey’s clever assist. Maresca admitted his side’s defending for the decisive goal was poor and accepted that Chelsea had fallen short over the course of the match. "I think we were in general we were not good enough," Maresca said.

"When you are not good enough in the Premier League, you know the consequences. I've said already, when you are not able to win, it is important that you do not lose. The second goal is not a transition; it's a long ball in behind where we have 2-v-1. We do not defend properly. The first goal comes from a throw-in in but it is difficult; they bring six or seven inside your six-yard box. Overall, we were not good enough.

"It can be an easy situation because it is 2-v-1 and the striker is facing his own goal, probably we are trying to manage the situation because it is 92,93 minutes, because we have to do better. We struggled to create chances, a lack of creativity. We didn't create a lot, we lost some duels and second balls at 1-0 and against this team, we need to do better. When we arrive in certain areas of the pitch, we cross because we expect to have four or five players inside the box, but today, when we cross, probably the quality of the cross was not the best one.”

