Granit Xhaka has been a standout presence for Sunderland so far this season

Former Sunderland icon Marco Gabbiadini has urged the Black Cats to wrap captain Granit Xhaka “up in cotton wool” to ensure that they can continue to get the most out of him this season.

The Swiss international has been the subject of widespread attention and praise since arriving at the Stadium of Light during the summer transfer window, and has established himself as an integral part of Regis Le Bris’ starting XI during the early stages of Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Xhaka has already recorded three assists in nine top flight outings, and has covered more ground than any other player in the division at the time of writing. This, in turn, has led to a whole host of plaudits from pundits and ex-professionals, with Gabbiadini the latest in a long line to emphasise just how important that 33-year-old has become to Sunderland in a short space of time.

What has Marco Gabbiadini said about Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka?

Speaking in the aftermath of Sunderland’s late 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Gabbiadini reflected on Xhaka’s influence to his new club - both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the ex-forward said: “He [Xhaka] is a manager's dream, you know - he's a manager's dream to have as your captain because I bet you don't say anything to him. Can you imagine the conversation? ‘Yes boss, it's alright, I've got this’. He just exemplifies a top professional.

“He's had a strange career, you know, he was one of those players when he was an Arsenal player that I sort of liked - he wasn't like one of my favourite players for another club, but, you know, at times you felt like he was a bit of a villain. But I think over the years we've seen him mature and develop and I think we've seen a little slightly more restrained version of Granit Xhaka.

“But it's actually better than the fully committed, blowing-steam-out-of-his-ears sort of player he was at Arsenal. I think he's a little bit more measured, calmer, you know, a better professional. And I think to have that in your squad, and especially when you've got a young squad and everyone believes in him, he's a talisman. So, you know, we need to wrap him in cotton wool and keep him going for 38 games.”