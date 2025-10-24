How has Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs measured up compared to the rest of the division?

These are still early days, granted, but it would appear that Sunderland have uncovered a real gem in Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The towering stopper was signed for a relative snip from NEC Nijmegen over the summer, and has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters on Wearside with a series of commanding performances punctuated by a number of heroic saves.

There was, for instance, his pivotal penalty stop in a dramatic late victory over Brentford back in August, or his stubbornly magnificent clean sheet away at Selhurst Park a couple of weeks later, keeping out a Crystal Palace side who - at that stage - were on the run of a lifetime.

But just how good has Roefs been this season, and how does he compare to his top flight peers? We’ve taken a closer look at some of the key stats below...

Clean Sheets

As mentioned above, Roefs already has a number of clean sheets to his name in the Premier League, and his tally of four in eight means that he has a working success rate of 50%. That figure is also the second-highest in the division, bettered only by Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Arsenal’s David Raya, with the latter having conceded just three goals so far this term.

2025/26 Premier League clean sheets:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 5 David Raya (Arsenal) - 5 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 4 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) - 3 Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - 3 Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - 3 Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 3 Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) - 3 Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 2 Martin Dubravka (Burnley) - 2

Save Percentage

Of course, clean sheets are largely based on the overall defensive performance of a team as well as a goalkeeper’s individual showings, but a closer look at Roefs’ personal stats also make for impressive reading. At the time of writing, for instance, he has saved some 81.3% of the 31 shots on target he has faced this season - a success rate only bettered by the aforementioned Raya. To further contextualise just how good Roefs has been, those 31 efforts on target are the seventh-most in the division.

2025/26 Premier League save percentages:

David Raya (Arsenal) - 83.3% Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - 81.3% James Trafford (Man City) - 80% Gianluigi Donnarumma (Man City) - 77.8% Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - 77.4% Nick Pope (Newcastle United) - 75.9% Jordan Pickford (Everton) - 74.2% Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) - 73.1% Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) - 72.1% Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - 70.6%

PSxG +/-

A slightly confusing name that stands for Post-Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed, or in other words, how many goals a goalkeeper is expected to concede compared to how many they actually let in. Positive numbers suggest an above-average shot-stopping ability.

In Roefs’ case, his running total sits at +2.6, meaning that he has prevented 2.6 goals that probably should have gone in already this season. Only Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson matches that figure, and nobody in the Premier League eclipses it.

2025/26 Premier League PSxG +/-

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace - +2.6 Robin Roefs (Sunderland) - +2.6 Senne Lammens (Manchester United) - +2.3 James Trafford (Manchester City) - +1.9 Martin Dubravka (Burnley) - +1.3 Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) - +1.1 Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth) - +0.9 Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) - +0.9 Sam Johnstone (Wolves) - +0.8 Bart Verbruggen (Brighton and Hove Albion) - +0.8

