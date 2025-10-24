Sunderland star Wilson Isidor bagged a late winner against Brentford earlier this season

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has shared a touching story about his baby daughter and his dramatic winning goal against Brentford earlier this season.

The Frenchman has been in fine form so far this term, notching three goals in his first eight Premier League appearances. He also became the first ever player to score in all three of a newly promoted side’s opening trio of home matches in the division.

But arguably his most memorable strike so far came against Brentford in August. Isidor had attended the birth of his daughter the day before, and flew in late to link up with his teammates before coming off the bench to score a headed 96th minute winner in a 2-1 victory.

At the final whistle that afternoon, the 25-year-old was visibly emotional, and in a post-match interview at the Stadium of Light, said: “I'm so happy about it. I didn't sleep for maybe 24 hours. I'm really tired. With the emotion, it's really tough, but I'm so proud of the team. We had such a good reaction after the first goal.

“I'm just seeing the ball over the defender and I just have to hit it. Everybody knows heading isn’t my biggest strength, but I just have to hit it. Then I don't know what happened with the goalkeeper – I just hit it. What a ball from Granit [Xhaka], it's amazing. After that, the noise I heard in my head was just incredible. Every time I say it, maybe I repeat myself, but we've got the best fans in England. I don't think many fans can make players feel emotion like Sunderland fans.”

What has Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor said about his goal vs Brentford?

And in a fresh chat with reporter Andy Sixsmith, Isidor has once again reflected on his notable cameo against Brentford, as well as revealing the touching message he shared with his daughter later that evening.

He said: “I remember being on the pitch, 91st minute and I said to myself, ‘Come on Wilson. Make it for your daughter. I knew I had to score for her.’ When I got home the first thing I did when I saw my baby was say to her, ‘I scored in the Premier League because of you. When you grow up, I’ll be so proud to say the day after you were born, I scored in the Premier League’.”

Isidor also admitted that he is raising his little girl as a Sunderland supporter, adding: “I bring a lot of Sunderland things home for her. She has a Sunderland teddy, Sunderland clothes - everything! She’s a Mackem, of course!”

