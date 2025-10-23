Could Jobe Bellingham be headed back to Sunderland this January transfer window?

Jobe Bellingham could reject the chance to sign for Manchester United to seal a sensational return to Sunderland during the January transfer window, according to one former Premier League CEO.

The midfielder only left the Stadium of Light this summer to secure a big money move to Borussia Dortmund following an impressive campaign with the Black Cats, during which he won a EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award and played a key role in the club’s promotion to the top flight.

Bellingham’s start to life on the continent has been somewhat muted, however, with just two starts in his seven Bundesliga appearances so far - although it is worth noting the the 20-year-old has looked impressive in the Champions League, starting two of his three outings and registering a brace of assists against FC Copenhagen last time out.

Nevertheless, a report from online outlet Football Insider earlier this week suggested that Dortmund are considering the prospect of sending Bellingham out on loan this winter, with a move to England potentially on the cards.

It is claimed that several Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation closely, with Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur all holding long-standing interest in the England youth international. United, in particular, have been tracking Bellingham since his breakthrough at Sunderland, while Palace and Spurs reportedly sent scouts to watch him last season before his move to Germany.

But according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, if Bellingham is to exit Dortmund over the coming months, he may ultimately end up back at his former club.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham potentially returning to Sunderland this January transfer window?

In an appearance on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness offered his view on Bellingham’s situation, stating: “I don’t see Bellingham to Man United going anywhere. The only thing that I’m hearing that could possibly happen is a loan back to Sunderland. That might make the most sense of all. It’s where he’d feel comfortable and try and get things back on track. He’s not had the best start to the season, and I think that would make sense for him and for Sunderland.

“They’re an attractive team right now, and the manager is doing a great job; the owner is doing well. It’s an encouraging start for them. Bellingham might do well to come back to somewhere he’s well received and get the confidence of playing Premier League football in a decent set-up. That’s what I’m hearing is a potential loan move back to Sunderland rather than anything like Man United, where I don’t think he’s the right fit there at all.”

