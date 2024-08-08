Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines ahead of the Championship openers.

The 2024/25 Championship is now just hours away from returning as fans eagerly await Friday’s double opener. Preston North End will host Sheffield United while Blackburn Rovers take on Derby County to mark the two 8pm fixtures.

Sunderland will travel to Cardiff City for their lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, looking to get their season underway with a positive result. As the action unfolds, talks will continue behind the scenes at clubs as they continue to navigate their way through the transfer window. Here’s a look at some of the latest Championship rumour headlines.

Championship midfielder ‘says yes’ to Man United move

Recently relegated Burnley could be set to lose midfielder Sander Berge after he has ‘said yes’ to swapping out Turf Moor for Old Trafford this summer. That’s according to TEAMtalk, who report that the Norway international has agreed to making the move to Manchester United, with personal terms not expected to be any sort of issue in this transfer pursuit.

All that is left to consider is whether the Red Devils and the Clarets can agree on Berge’s fee. Burnley are reportedly hoping to scoop £30 million for the sale of the 26-year-old, who joined the club just last summer for a fee in the region of £12 million.

United are said to be preparing an offer of £25 million, which would ‘be inclusive of add-ons’. It’s sightly shy of what Burnely are holding out for but they may be able to demand the full whack as the end of the window approaches.

Premier League ace snubs Leeds

Highly sought-after youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on his way out of Crystal Palace this summer as he pursues a move to the Championship for some valuable first team experience. The 21-year-old has been on the radar of multiple clubs, including Leeds United and Hull City, but he has snubbed the interest to join Sheffield United instead.

According to Football Insider, Rak-Sakyi has ‘agreed’ to sign for the Blades on loan and he has reached a ‘full agreement’ with the club for his move. Queens Park Rangers and Watford had also been showing interest in the winger, who is pushing for his first taste of regular first team football, having made just 10 senior appearances for Palace.