Sunderland issued several injury updates before and after the game against Sevilla in Portugal on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle has undergone surgery on a recurring hamstring injury and is now expected to miss the start of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal and left earlier this week to undergo an operation. While the full extent of the setback is still being assessed, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed Mundle will be sidelined when the campaign gets underway next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said. "It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived.

“But in the end, he got this injury after a sprint in a training session, and now we have to wait. We don't have an exact timeframe yet, but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later."

Mundle himself addressed the situation on Instagram on Saturday evening, writing: “Devastated to be here writing this message and words can’t fully describe the emotions attached to this setback. Sometimes it’s hard to find the positives in situations like these, but without a doubt, I’ll be back better physically.

“Surgery was a success, and the road to recovery begins now. Although it has been a difficult period for me over the last few days, this is only a minor setback, and I will be back better than before. Lastly, I just want to thank Rowena Johnson, Ernest Schilders, my teammates and staff for their unwavering support and dedication."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Mundle's injury is understood to be a recurrence of the same issue that sidelined him twice last season, prompting the decision to operate in a bid to finally resolve the problem. Meanwhile, Anthony Patterson, Chris Rigg and Nectar Triantis were all absent from Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Saturday night – but Le Bris played down any concerns.

“In pre-season, there are always cases where you don't have injuries but maybe some small overloads that you have to manage,” he said. “This was the case today with Anthony, with Chris [Rigg] and Nectar [Triantis]. There are no worries for them.”

The Black Cats had already confirmed that Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese are all expected to miss the first three games of the new season, meaning Le Bris could be without as many as six senior players for Sunderland’s Premier League opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about new signing Reinildo Mandva watching from the stands, Le Bris concluded: “He will join the group this evening [Saturday] and be connected with us. We will take time to prepare him properly, we don’t need to rush the process. It is about him being ready for the start of the season.”

Your next Sunderland read: 63 fantastic photos of Sunderland and Sevilla fans alongside Reinildo during pre-season clash - gallery