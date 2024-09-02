Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Current and former Sunderland players were represented in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Month for August.

Sunderland have made a perfect start to the Championship season and are sat on top of the table as the league action gives way to the first international break of the campaign.

After a fine opening day win at Cardiff City, new head coach Regis Le Bris introduced himself to the Stadium of Light faithful in some style as Sheffield Wednesday were swatted aside and subjected to a 4-0 hammering on Wearside. Even the departure of influential winger Jack Clarke could not slow the momentum as Romaine Mundle netted the only goal of a home win against Burnley before he found the net once again in Saturday’s 3-1 at Portsmouth.

A Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Preston North End remains the only negative during the opening month of the season - but there is now serious momentum as Le Bris looks to build on the solid foundations he has put in place during a promising introduction to life in England. It is no surprise to see Sunderland are represented in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Month - but should there be more Black Cats stars in this side?

WhoScored Championship Team of the Month

Goalkeeper: Conor Hazard - Plymouth Argyle (7.2)

You could forgive Anthony Patterson for wondering why he isn’t in this side after conceding just one goal in games - but it’s Conor Hazard that has been selected. The Argyle keeper has conceded seven goals as Wayne Rooney’s side have taken two points from their opening four games of the season.

Right back: Lewie Coyle - Hull City (7.5)

Another representative from a side that have struggled to get going this season, Hull captain Coyle scored in his side’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth and has played each and every minute of their Championship campaign so far.

Centre back: Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough (7.6)

What a start to the season it has been for the powerful defender. Boro have only lost one of their opening four games and Clarke has scored in their last two games as Michael Carrick’s men collected four points from a home draw with Portsmouth and Saturday’s away win at Cardiff.

Centre back: Mattie Pollock - Watford (7.6)

Watford have enjoyed a largely positive opening month to the new season after winning three of their first four league fixtures. Pollock’s form has been a large part of their progress and the defender also provided an assist in their recent 2-1 home win against Derby County.

Left back: Dennis Cirkin - Sunderland (7.6)

The first Black Cats representative in the side and it’s more than deserved as Cirkin has made a fantastic start to the new season. The former Spurs man has started all four of Sunderland’s wins and scoring the opening goal in the 4-0 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Right midfield: Karamoko Dembele - Queens Park Rangers (7.7)

The former Celtic youngster joined QPR on loan from French club Brest this summer and he has taken to life in the Championship in some style. After marking his debut with an assist in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, Dembele also created a goal in a draw with Plymouth Argyle and his new side remain unbeaten in his first three games for the club.

Centre midfield: Oliver Arblaster - Sheffield United (7.7)

The highly-rated youngster was linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides during the summer - but he remained a Blade and has provided two assists in his opening four games of the season as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Centre midfield: Edo Kayembe - Watford (7.6)

Kayembe has been in fine form so far this season as the Hornets have ended the month sat in third place in the Championship table. The midfielder kicked off his campaign with a goal in a 3-2 win at Millwall and added two more goals to his tally as the Hornets eased to a 3-0 home win against Stoke City.

Left midfield: Jack Clarke - Sunderland (8.3)

The now former Black Cats winger made a strong start to the season as he found the net in the opening day win against Cardiff City. Another eye-catching displays against Sheffield Wednesday seemed to peak already significant interest in his services and that led to Clarke’s move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Striker: Josh Maja - West Bromwich Albion (7.6)

Along with Sunderland, West Brom are one of only two unbeaten sides in the Championship as the first month of the new season came to an end. Former Black Cats striker Maja has been a big part of their early-season success after scoring four goals in as many games, including an opening day hat-trick at Queens Park Rangers.

Striker: Mark Harris - Oxford United (7.4)

It has been a mixed start to life back in the Championship for Oxford United - but the same could not be said of their leading striker. The U’s have won two and lost two of their first four games - but they could have been far worse off had Harris not found the net on three occasions during the opening month of the season.