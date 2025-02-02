It has been claimed that Sunderland could now be set to hold on to Tommy Watson beyond the transfer window

It has been claimed that Tommy Watson is set to “stay” on Wearside amid interest from the Premier League. Sunderland, however, are said to still be in negotiations with Brighton.

Watson has 18 months left on his contract and Sunderland would need to bring in a replacement for the teenager should they allow him to leave. Brighton have a long-standing interest in Watson and saw several bids for him rejected by the Black Cats during the summer window.

Four of Brighton’s Premier League rivals are now also interested in a deal to snatch Watson away from Sunderland during the winter transfer window, which slams shut on Monday at 11pm. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Tottenham have all been linked with the player.

However, Sunderland appear to have been handed a boost with Watson apparently set to stay at the club after a £12million bid was rejected. Ed Aarons from The Guardian wrote on social media: “Understand that Brighton have seen a new bid worth up to £12million for Sunderland's Tommy Watson rejected. Looks like he will stay at the Championship club.”

Since then, Sky Sports have also provided an update on the deal. They write: Brighton have had a couple of bids turned down by Sunderland for winger Tommy Watson — but the two clubs remain in dialogue. The latest offer that’s under consideration is £8.5m plus significant add-ons. The two clubs remain at the table and a deal could yet be struck tomorrow. Teenager Watson has many admirers; his contract is up summer 2026 so Sunderland may decide the best decision is to cash in.”

Le Bris hinted at that view when asked about Watson’s status on Friday, making clear that he is an important part of his plans. Sunderland were already hoping to make at least one attacking addition before the deadline even before Brighton’s interest in Watson was accounted for. While currently sidelined through injury, Watson is thought to be around ten days from making a return to full training.

"If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him,” Le Bris said. “We need two wingers on each flank, this is a better balance. Enzo can play here but only because we don't have others available at the moment. I think Tommy started a few games before his injury so he was a new player in our team, and he did well.

“But it's always the case that when a new player starts, it's a new challenge. When you have to play 10, 15 games it is a different dynamic and a different challenge. He has started very, very well but to be a starter for a long period - this is different. We weren't able to assess this fully because of the injury.

“But there is no doubt that he has very good potential and is a very good player. And he fits very well our style of play, we feed our wingers and support them in taking risks in 1-v-1 situations. If they fail, we say, 'try again'. His profile is very good for this, but he has only played a few games.”