Sunderland played Gateshead in a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon

Is 45 minutes of football - played in a baking, limb-sapping heat on an unfamiliar lower league pitch - enough of a platform to make a positive impression? On the evidence provided by the forgotten first team faces who popped up for Sunderland during their 2-2 draw with Gateshead on Saturday lunchtime, perhaps not.

Of course, before we delve any further, there are caveats to be made. For one thing, that aforementioned weather; this was an afternoon for lounging in the shaded corner of a beer garden, not chasing the shadows and lost causes of hopeful balls lofted in behind bruising non-league centre-halves. Then there is the small matter of ring rust. No Sunderland player has kicked a ball in anger since May 24th, on that rapturous afternoon at Wembley; for the 24 lads who get a run out at the Hebburn Sports Ground, it has been even longer still.

That is because the overwhelming majority of Regis Le Bris’ senior contingent will be in South Shields later in the day to contest the second part of a now-traditional local friendly double header. As such, the squad afforded to U21s coach Graeme Murty five or so miles down the road is something of a hodgepodge.

There are, unsurprisingly, U21s stalwarts aplenty, but there are also a few U18s, a handful of budding scholars, and a smattering of names who are - ostensibly, at least - still part of the first team setup.

All are given a half to stake their respective claims as the Black Cats make wholesale changes at the interval - further alterations see floating substitutes Matty Burns and James Barker also enter the fray late on. Some impress, like the wiry Charlie Dinsdale, plucked from the U18s to register an encouraging cameo out on the right flank. Elsewhere, Jack Whittaker, fresh off the back of penning his first professional contract on Wearside, is a metronomic presence in an advanced midfield role, while Trey Ogunsuyi nets his near-customary goal partway through the first half.

But in the case of the first team talents scattered hither and thither, things feel less bright. Take Nazariy Rusyn, for instance, just back from an underwhelming loan stint with Croatian outfit Hajduk Split and still in possession of his electric turn of pace, but quite hesitant and ponderous on the ball, blunted of any real end-product. On the opposite flank, Ian Poveda - looking rather magnificent, it has to be said, with his grown-out mop of raven ringlets - is admirably industrious, and goes achingly close on a couple of occasions, but never truly hits the heights that presumably convinced Kristjaan Speakman to take a punt on him in the first place. In net, Blondy Nna Noukeu is evidently frustrated with his inability to keep out Gateshead’s second - perhaps with good reason, perhaps not; it is hard to make a concrete judgement given the partially obscured view from our perch in the press box.

After the break, it is the turn of Jay Matete, Abdoullah Ba, and Luis Hemir. For his part, Matete - usually so combative and tidy in the engine room - is uncharacteristically sloppy, and relinquishes possession far too often for a player who was embroiled in a League One play-off push right up until the latter stages of last season. Ba, met warmly by a vocal portion of the travelling Sunderland support, starts lively but fades into relative anonymity fairly swiftly.

As for Hemir, he certainly looks leaner after his year in Italy, but he doesn’t necessarily appear to be any meaner. Admittedly, the first of his two clear cut chances is well saved, but the second is in danger of putting out the bedroom window of the semi-detached positioned just behind the home end. In and of itself, a bit of wasteful finishing is not the most egregious misdemeanour in the world - especially given how early in pre-season it is. But there is also little here to suggest that the 21-year-old has done much to hone the other lacking aspects of his game during his continental sojourn either.

In fact, the only senior player who does come out of Saturday’s match having truly caught the eye is Joe Anderson - and even then, there is a debate to be had over the extent to which he can be classed as a first team option these days. Just before half-time, my esteemed colleague Phil Smith quips that the defender has been somewhat “Baresi-like”, and while his tongue may be planted firmly in his cheek as he says it, there is a certain validity to the observation. A stunning goal from distance is merely a sweetener to a fine showing.

But Anderson is the exception, not the rule, and in the aftermath of his side’s 4-0 thumping of Shields, Le Bris offers up a blunt verdict on those players he chose to send to Hebburn earlier in the afternoon. "Yes, absolutely [they can leave]," he responds when asked whether the plan is to move on the likes of Poveda, Rusyn, Matete, Ba, Hemir, and Anderson this summer. "We split the squad with the players who really need to find game time. For the others, it's fair to say we need to assess their level right now, assess the squad and see after that."

On the basis of what we saw on Saturday, it is an understandable stance for the head coach and his recruitment team to take.

