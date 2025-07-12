Versatile American available after Stoke City release – and Lee Grant's Terriers are pushing for a deal

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving the bet365 Stadium at the end of the 2024–25 campaign, and it has been suggested that a move to West Yorkshire is firmly on the cards. Gooch made 53 appearances across two seasons with the Potters following a switch from boyhood club Sunderland in September 2023.

Although his final campaign at Stokee City was disrupted by injury, he featured 23 times during Stoke’s survival battle in 2024–25 and played a key role the year prior, scoring twice in the Championship and assisting twice under Alex Neil.

Huddersfield, now under the stewardship of former Manchester United and Derby County goalkeeper Lee Grant, have made a busy start to the window with eight new faces already arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium. And Gooch, given his versatility and experience, could prove another smart addition as the Terriers look to push for promotion from the second tier.

Who is Lynden Gooch?

Gooch is perhaps best known for his long spell at Sunderland, where he rose through the youth system and went on to make 246 senior appearances for the Black Cats between 2015 and 2023. That total spans spells in the Premier League, Championship and League One, where the California-born utility man became a dependable figure under a string of managers.

During the 2018–19 and 2019–20 League One seasons, Gooch posted some of the best attacking numbers of his career, scoring five and ten goals respectively. He also netted the decisive strike in the 2021 EFL Trophy final and started at right-back in the 2022 League One play-off final, where Sunderland defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2–0 at Wembley to secure their return to the Championship.

After eight years in the first-team squad, Gooch moved on to Stoke in search of a new challenge and initially impressed before a hamstring injury curtailed his second campaign. Despite that setback, he remained a reliable squad option across multiple positions, including both full-back roles and further forward.

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Gooch joined Sunderland’s academy at a young age and earned professional terms in 2015. His early development included loan spells with Gateshead and Doncaster Rovers, before breaking into the Black Cats’ first team during the Premier League era under David Moyes.

Capable of playing as a winger, wing-back or full-back, Gooch became renowned for his work rate, determination and ability to drive forward from deep. He has also been capped by the United States at senior level. In total, he boasts 317 senior career appearances and 28 goals – including 24 for Sunderland – with key contributions at every level of the English football pyramid.