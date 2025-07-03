The Black Cats have unveiled their 2025 intake of full-time Under-18 scholars at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland have officially welcomed the latest group of Under-18 scholars into the club's professional development programme.

The new intake features a mix of local prospects, domestic recruits and international signings, with all 14 players now part of the full-time youth setup under the guidance of lead coach Fin Lynch and assistant Jordan Moore.

Several of the group have already featured in the Under-18 Premier League, and some have experience at senior and international youth levels.

Who’s in the class of 2025?

James Barker A powerful striker with a natural eye for goal, Barker has already opened his account in the U18 Premier League, scoring against Middlesbrough. He adds physicality and presence to the front line.

Tom Proctor The son of former Sunderland striker and current first-team coach Michael Proctor, Tom has been with the club since the age of six. A creative midfielder and lifelong Sunderland fan, he made 13 appearances last season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

Jay Brown A technically-gifted box-to-box midfielder, Brown is comfortable in both deep and advanced roles. His intelligence and versatility stand out in central areas.

Arron Bowman An energetic left-back who combines defensive discipline with attacking intent, Bowman is known for his high work rate and willingness to support play up the pitch.

Matthew Burns A central midfielder recently signed from Northern Irish side Coleraine, Burns already has senior football experience. Composed on the ball, he brings tenacity and maturity to the group.

Lewis Campbell A lively winger who can operate across the attacking line, Campbell is recognised for his quick feet, agility and direct style of play.

Joseph Cowan A talented shot-stopper who has been playing Under-18 football since the age of 15. Cowan has already trained with Sunderland’s first team and is highly regarded for his reflexes and command of the area.

Charlie Hamilton-Forsyth A calm, ball-playing centre-back with youth international caps for England. Hamilton-Forsyth brings leadership qualities and technical assurance at the back.

Harry Hunter A skilful winger with the ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. Hunter offers flair and creativity from wide areas.

Alex Lienard A versatile midfielder who can also play in defence. Lienard captained New Zealand U17s and brings tactical intelligence and adaptability to the setup.

Jay Matadeen Signed from Manchester City, Matadeen is a creative attacking midfielder with a strong technical base. He is capable of playing as a number 10 or cutting in from wide areas.

Finley Robertson A commanding goalkeeper who joins the group with a reputation for calmness and excellent distribution. He strengthens the club’s growing group of young shot-stoppers.

Caleb Shakespeare An intelligent and tricky attacker who can play through the middle or out wide. Shakespeare is known for his vision, clever feet and movement in the final third.

Robert Walton A confident and progressive right-back currently recovering from injury. Walton is comfortable driving forward with the ball and remains part of the club’s long-term development plans.

The group will now step into full-time football at the Academy of Light, with a demanding season ahead as they work toward opportunities at Under-21 and first-team level.

