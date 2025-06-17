Harry Toffolo is a free agent having left Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Sunderland transfer target Harry Toffolo has revealed that his agent has held “a lot of conversations” with “many clubs” as he weighs up his options ahead of the new season.

The full-back parted company with Nottingham Forest earlier this month, and is now available to sign on a free transfer this summer. To that end, Regis Le Bris’ side have been touted as admirers of his, as have Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Toffolo has admitted that talks have commenced with a number of unnamed clubs, it still remains unclear as to where he will be playing his football come the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

What has reported Sunderland transfer target Harry Toffolo said about his future?

Speaking to the Forest Focus podcast, Toffolo said: “My agent has actually left me to it whilst I've been on holiday. He wants me to go and enjoy my time away, which he's done respectfully. Now I'm back, I'm going to get my teeth into some bits. There's been a lot of conversations held with many clubs. So it's going to be an interesting summer. It's going to be an exciting summer. Not a clue where I'm going to end up, which is quite fun.

“I'm used to travelling the country. So I think as long as my family, my wife and kids, we're all together, we're not really bothered where we go. As long as we're going there and we feel appreciated, valued and I get the opportunity to play, then we'll take it.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about Harry Toffolo’s exit from Nottingham Forest?

In an official statement, Forest said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Harry Toffolo will depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

“Since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2022, Toffolo has made an invaluable contribution not only on the pitch, but also off it. Last year, the 29-year-old was named as an ambassador for Tricky to Talk – Nottingham Forest Community Trust’s mental health programme – having attended several Tricky Hubs and Bottled Up Blokes sessions, speaking about his own history with mental health whilst actively listening to participants who share similar struggles.

“Toffolo also attended a number of Community Trust’s Soccer Schools visits, helping to inspire the next generation of aspiring footballers, and his off-the-pitch contributions were rightly recognised as he was named the club’s PFA Community Champion in the 2023/24 season.

“Toffolo, who made a total of 57 appearances for Forest, produced an outstanding goal-line clearance in Forest’s 2-1 away victory at Tottenham Hotspur in April – a win that proved to be crucial in the Reds’ pursuit of European football for the first time in 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defender’s first and only goal for the club came in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2023 meant that he has scored in each of England’s top four divisions, outlining his impressive rise up the football pyramid.

“As he embarks on a new chapter, everyone at the club sends their sincere thanks to Harry for his outstanding contribution to Nottingham Forest and wishes him every success for the future.”