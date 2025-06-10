Sunderland have been linked with a move for Harry Toffolo in recent days

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that reported Sunderland transfer target Harry Toffolo will leave the club this summer.

The Midlands outfit released their retained list on Monday, with the full-back now officially set to depart the City Ground after a three-year stint. Speculation over Toffolo’s future has been rife in recent days, with suggestions that both the Black Cats and Scottish giants Rangers are keeping tabs on him ahead of prospective contract offers.

To that end, reports have stated that Toffolo has been waiting for Rangers to make a formal bid for his signature, with Ibrox currently seen as his preferred destination. At the present moment in time, however, there are no concrete indications as to where the 29-year-old will end up, only the confirmation that he will now become a free agent.

What has been said about Harry Toffolo’s exit from Nottingham Forest?

In an official statement on Monday, Forest said: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Harry Toffolo will depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

“Since his arrival from Huddersfield Town in 2022, Toffolo has made an invaluable contribution not only on the pitch, but also off it. Last year, the 29-year-old was named as an ambassador for Tricky to Talk – Nottingham Forest Community Trust’s mental health programme – having attended several Tricky Hubs and Bottled Up Blokes sessions, speaking about his own history with mental health whilst actively listening to participants who share similar struggles.

“Toffolo also attended a number of Community Trust’s Soccer Schools visits, helping to inspire the next generation of aspiring footballers, and his off-the-pitch contributions were rightly recognised as he was named the club’s PFA Community Champion in the 2023/24 season.

“Toffolo, who made a total of 57 appearances for Forest, produced an outstanding goal-line clearance in Forest’s 2-1 away victory at Tottenham Hotspur in April – a win that proved to be crucial in the Reds’ pursuit of European football for the first time in 30 years.

“The defender’s first and only goal for the club came in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in December 2023 meant that he has scored in each of England’s top four divisions, outlining his impressive rise up the football pyramid.

“As he embarks on a new chapter, everyone at the club sends their sincere thanks to Harry for his outstanding contribution to Nottingham Forest and wishes him every success for the future.”

Prior to his spell with Forest, Toffolo spent time on the books at several EFL clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Millwall, Lincoln City, and Peterborough United.