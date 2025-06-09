Sunderland were linked with Matija Frigan earlier in the year.

One-time Sunderland transfer target Matija Frigan has emerged as a possible option for Scottish giants Rangers this summer, according to reports.

The Croatian striker currently plies his trade for Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo, and enjoyed a fruitful campaign on the continent, registering 14 goals and four assists across all competitions.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window, and at one stage, it was stated that Sunderland were pursuing an initial loan deal for the player, with an option-to-buy clause attached worth around £12.6 million. However, after Westerlo let both Muhamed Gumuskaya and Adedire Mebude leave the club, a decision was subsequently taken to prevent Frigan’s departure.

What has been said about Rangers’ interest in Matija Frigan?

Now, with the summer transfer window up and running, Frigan is once again being touted for an exit from Westerlo, with Rangers reportedly amongst those monitoring his situation in Belgium.

As things stand, the forward is under contract until 2028, and as such, his asking price is expected to be sizeable, but nevertheless, the Gers are understood to be considering a swoop.

As reported by 24Sata, Frigan’s performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, and Hamburg SV are suitably interested in signing him as a result. To do so, however, they will have to fend off Rangers, as well as an unnamed club from La Liga. It is also stated that despite the length of his current deal with Westerlo, the forward is very much expected to leave the club this summer.

What has Matija Frigan said about Sunderland’s reported interest in him?

Reflecting on January’s speculation, Frigan seemingly confirmed Sunderland’s interest in him during an interview with Croatian outlet Germanijak. He said: “I think it [Sunderland’s interest] was serious. I don’t worry about it. I’ve people who follow it, but I’ve heard at the club that it’s being talked about. I liked the idea, but when it didn’t go through, I put it out of my mind the next morning.”

Speaking about the potential for him to move on from Westerlo at the end of the current campaign, he added: “The summer is coming, maybe a new opportunity, but I have a solid contract, the club decides everything.”

