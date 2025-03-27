Sunderland’s financial approach has been praised after the latest set of accounts were made public.

Sunderland under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus have again been praised for their “prudent” approach to finances after the club’s latest set of accounts were released.

The club confirmed an operating loss of £8.1million for the period in question, down slightly from a loss of £9million from their first campaign back at Championship level. The drop in the club's financial losses were driven by a rise in turnover and a significant rise in profit made from player trading, primarily through the sale of Ross Stewart to Southampton.

However, Sunderland’s financial gains were offset by rising costs, with the club's wage bill continuing to grow. The club also parted company with two head coaches, Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale, which cost the club money. The club's board also oversaw a significant summer of investment to make necessary improvements to the Stadium of Light, which in part explains the rising costs.

However, despite Sunderland’s losses, the club’s approach to finances was again praised by expert Kieran Maguire, who stated that Louis-Dreyfus was running the club prudently in a division where it is rare to see clubs post a profit.

“Sunderland's revenues are very good by Championship standards, especially if you take a look at those clubs who are not in receipt of parachute payments,” Maguire said when asked about Sunderland’s financial state. “It's only Bristol City that have generated more than Sunderland for the 23-24 season. Bristol City have invested heavily in the stadium and are starting to get a big return on that particular investment as well, which is the reason why they've managed to get higher.

“If you take a look at the average, or perhaps take a look at the median, which I think is probably better in that division, it's £26million, Sunderland for £38million. So that is indicative of, A, the enthusiasm of the fan base, and B, if you take a look at the amount of money which is being generated from hospitality, it's trying to convert the stadium into more of a 365-day-a-year operation as opposed to one which is only open on matchdays.

“If you look at any other business where wages are up 19 per cent and where the business is losing more than £300k a week from its core business operations, you'd say you'd be really worried about it. But by Championship football standards, Sunderland are operating fairly prudently. Wages are lower than revenues, which is good. It does appear to be a good attempt at cost control.

“They're getting some of the key revenue streams up, and certainly by the standards of the championship, Sunderland's good at bringing the money in. Fans are impatient. Fans want the club to be competing for play-offs and promotions, and that's not cheap. But I think Sunderland are broadly in a sweet spot where they've made progress on the pitch and off the pitch. They are operating in a fairly sensible manner.”

What else did Sunderland’s latest set of accounts reveal?

Sunderland's turnover for the year was £38,152,000, up from £35,543,000 the previous campaign. Gate receipts, sponsorship and revenues derived from retain and conference and banqueting all rose modestly during the period, bolstering the club's income. This was the final year of Sky Sports' previous TV deal with the EFL, meaning a modest rise in media revenue (around £400,000) should grow more when the accounts for this season are published his time next year.

While the sales of Stewart, Lynden Gooch and Isaac Lihadji were all included in this accounting period, Jack Clarke's move to Ipswich Town was not. That sale, which could net the club in the region of £15million initially, with future add-ons possible, will appear in the next set of accounts.

While turnover rose, so too did the club's operating costs. Those costs rose to £47,939,000 from £41,048,000 in the last set of released accounts. Wages and salaries rose to £28,219,000 from £22,869,000, while staff costs more broadly rose to £30,595,000 from £25,614,000.