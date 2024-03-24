Sunderland prospect looking forward ahead of key contract decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland youngster Harry Gardiner is determined to make the step up into a first-team environment as he awaits news over his future at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2021 after developing in the academy at National League North club South Shields and has scored on a regular basis for Sunderland’s Under-18s and Under-21s in recent seasons.

After scoring five goals in eight Premier League 2 games earlier this season, Gardiner was handed a chance to experience senior football in the colours of National League North club Blyth Spartans as he was reunited with former South Shields coach Jon Shaw at Croft Park. The youngster scored three goals in his first two appearances for Spartans and scored twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Peterborough Sports as his side crept closer to maintaining their place in non-league football’s second tier.

As he assessed what could lie ahead when his temporary spell at Croft Park comes to an end next month, Gardiner admitted he is keen to continue experiencing senior football whether that comes with Sunderland or elsewhere.

He told The Echo: “I might not always start a game, I might have to come off the bench and that’s a test of the mental side. Getting me ready for setbacks that might come so I am just trying to listen and learn, I’m trying to take everything in my stride and do what I can to have the best chance of succeeding in my career.

“This is something I will have to come to terms with in the coming years and I have to be ready to adapt. For me, the next step is to try and get more senior football somewhere. I want to be in a first-team environment, whether that’s at Sunderland or elsewhere. This has been a good platform for me to take into the future and I have to do everything I can to build on what I have been doing at Spartans.”

Gardiner has embarked on a steep learning curve during his time at Spartans after being subjected to the physical nature of the National League North. However, he has relished the challenge and believes his time at Croft Park will stand him in good stead no matter where his career will take him.

He said: “It’s been really enjoyable and I wanted to go out and get men’s football this year.

“Blyth came along, Shawsy is a big part of my career and I have enjoyed every minute. It’s been great in my development and it’s something I can take into next year and throughout the rest of my career. Academy football is a full of good technical players, playing nice football. You come here and there are sides that are route one, although we try to play, but many teams play in the air and put it on us. I have come off the pitch with knocks but it’s a learning curve and it’s good for my development.”